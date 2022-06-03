The First-Ever Walmart+ Weekend Sale Is Live: Here Are The Best Deals Available Right Now
While last week's long, holiday weekend might have inspired a number of great sales, it seems those weekend deals were just a preview for one of the biggest sales of the year — aka the Walmart Plus Weekend sale. It is like Black Friday in June as Walmart has launched its answer to Amazon Prime Day. Running through Sunday, June 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, shoppers can score thousands of discounts on the hottest summer items across home, tech, fashion, patio and garden and more.
The kicker — as with most truly great sales — is that the shopping event is reserved exclusively for Walmart+ members. Fortunately, even if you've yet to invest in a Walmart+ membership, the sign-up process is super simple to work through — and will offer new members the chance to score on other major deals year-round through exclusive access to Walmart sales, free same-day delivery from local Walmart stores in certain areas, and fuel discounts on gas.
Regardless of what you're in the market for, you can stock up on everything at the Walmart Plus Weekend sale — and save big while you're at it. Some standout product deals include an Apple Watch, the iRobot Roomba vacuum, Michael Kors tote bag, the HP 17-inch laptop, and more.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals at the Walmart Plus Weekend Sale.
Home Deals
This Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier helps provide cleaner, fresher air in extra large rooms of 390 square feet. It includes HEPA Filtration, which helps capture up to 99.97% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles.
Tech Deals
Fashion Deals
Patio & Garden Deals
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Sale: The Best Deals Up to 91% Off
The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Hundreds on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop for Dad This Father's Day
Love & Sports: Shop the New Walmart Activewear Line All Under $40
15 Best Grill Sales: Save on Everything You Need for Summer Barbecues
Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Summer 2022