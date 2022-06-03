Shopping

The First-Ever Walmart+ Weekend Sale Is Live: Here Are The Best Deals Available Right Now

By ETonline Staff
While last week's long, holiday weekend might have inspired a number of great sales, it seems those weekend deals were just a preview for one of the biggest sales of the year — aka the Walmart Plus Weekend sale. It is like Black Friday in June as Walmart has launched its answer to Amazon Prime Day. Running through Sunday, June 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, shoppers can score thousands of discounts on the hottest summer items across home, tech, fashion, patio and garden and more. 

The kicker — as with most truly great sales — is that the shopping event is reserved exclusively for Walmart+ members. Fortunately, even if you've yet to invest in a Walmart+ membership, the sign-up process is super simple to work through — and will offer new members the chance to score on other major deals year-round through exclusive access to Walmart sales, free same-day delivery from local Walmart stores in certain areas, and fuel discounts on gas.

Join Walmart+

Regardless of what you're in the market for, you can stock up on everything at the Walmart Plus Weekend sale — and save big while you're at it. Some standout product deals include an Apple Watch, the iRobot Roomba vacuum, Michael Kors tote bag, the HP 17-inch laptop, and more.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals at the Walmart Plus Weekend Sale. 

Home Deals

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Walmart
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
$89$49
Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier
Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier
Walmart
Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier

This Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier helps provide cleaner, fresher air in extra large rooms of 390 square feet. It includes HEPA Filtration, which helps capture up to 99.97% of microscopic airborne allergens and particles.

$448$220
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
Walmart
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
$469$379

Tech Deals

Nintendo Switch Sports
Nintendo Switch Sports
Walmart
Nintendo Switch Sports
$40$30
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE
Walmart
Apple Watch SE
$249$219
HP Intel Core Laptop
HP Intel Core Laptop
Walmart
HP Intel Core Laptop
$679$499

Fashion Deals

Lugz Slip-On Sneakers
Lugz Slip-On Sneakers
Walmart
Lugz Slip-On Sneakers
$23$10
Champion Mesh Shorts
Champion Women's Mesh Shorts
Walmart
Champion Mesh Shorts
$20$15

Patio & Garden Deals

Outsunny 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set
Outsunny 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set
Walmart
Outsunny 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set
$1,080$600
Grill Boss Burner Gas Grill
Grill Boss GBC1932M 3 Burner Gas Gril
Walmart
Grill Boss Burner Gas Grill
$390$230
Best Choice Products Cotton Macrame Hammock
Best Choice Products Handwoven Cotton Macrame Hammock
Walmart
Best Choice Products Cotton Macrame Hammock
$110$65

