The Glamorous Emmys After-Party Looks You Can't Miss

After the show, it's the after-party and stars continued to serve gorgeous looks post-Emmys.

Some celebs who attended the ceremony changed into a second outfit (because why not!), while others joined the A-list crowd for the first time as they party hopped.

See the glamorous ensembles you can't miss from the star-studded soirees below.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made their way to hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost's party. Biel swapped her stunning white bridal-esque Ralph & Russo number for a regal, bright yellow bustier gown by the same designer. Timberlake kept it cool by ditching his bow tie for the rest of the night.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend was another adorable couple to check out the party circuit. While Legend stayed in his dapper, navy blue suit, Teigen changed into another silver dress -- this time a draped mini that showed off her long legs at the Hulu event.

Issa Rae arrived at HBO's post-Emmys reception in a color-blocked column dress with embellished straps, a departure from her custom Cinderella jumpsuit by Vera Wang.

Tiffany Haddish opted for a solid-colored blue V-neck long-sleeve dress from the rainbow Prabal Gurung gown she wore during the ceremony at the Celebrating the Culture Powered by Samsung Galaxy party.

Penelope Cruz attended Fox's after-party in a sheer, tiered lace dress and Atelier Swarovski jewelry, in lieu of her feather-trimmed Chanel number.

Claire Foy changed into a black, double-breasted suit dress from her ivory silk-satin Calvin Klein by Appointment sheath at the Netflix after-party, posing with the Queer Eye cast, fellow Emmy winner John Mulaney and The Crown co-star Matt Smith.

Emily Ratajkowski was sexy in a black, see-through, off-the-shoulder mesh dress at the Amazon Prime soiree.

Vanessa Hudgens continued the LBD theme in a dramatic, one-shoulder number for the Amazon Prime party.

