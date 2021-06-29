If you're excited about the holiday weekend, prepare to get even more excited about the Great Gap Sale! Right now, you can save big with Gap, which is offering an extra 40% off already marked down items for a total of 75% off from every category. The Great Gap Sale is one you don't want to miss out on!

The fashion brand, known for their denim and classic wardrobe staples, is offering up to 35% off jeans, tees, dresses, loungewear and more. You can save an extra 40% on items with the promo code GREAT on top of already discounted styles. Gap has clothing and accessories for women, maternity, men, kids and babies. If you're looking to stock up on face masks, Gap has a great selection of different prints, colors and sizes starting at $.99 for a pack of three face masks.

We've scoured the Gap website to find the best deals to grab for the 4th of July weekend, which are listed below. Top picks include high-waisted jeans, rompers and jumpsuits, comfy joggers and dresses to grab to refresh your closet for summer.

Check out the Great Gap Sale now and shop our favorites below.

Rolled Cuff Romper Gap Rolled Cuff Romper If you've been thinking about trying out a romper, now's the time. Get this one at the deepest discount with promo code GREAT. $55 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

