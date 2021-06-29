Shopping

The Great Gap Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Select Items -- Tops, Jeans, Loungewear and More

By ETonline Staff
gap sale 1280
Gap

If you're excited about the holiday weekend, prepare to get even more excited about the Great Gap Sale! Right now, you can save big with Gap, which is offering an extra 40% off already marked down items for a total of 75% off from every category. The Great Gap Sale is one you don't want to miss out on!

The fashion brand, known for their denim and classic wardrobe staples, is offering up to 35% off jeans, tees, dresses, loungewear and more. You can save an extra 40% on items with the promo code GREAT on top of already discounted styles. Gap has clothing and accessories for women, maternity, men, kids and babies. If you're looking to stock up on face masks, Gap has a great selection of different prints, colors and sizes starting at $.99 for a pack of three face masks.

We've scoured the Gap website to find the best deals to grab for the 4th of July weekend, which are listed below. Top picks include high-waisted jeans, rompers and jumpsuits, comfy joggers and dresses to grab to refresh your closet for summer.

Check out the Great Gap Sale now and shop our favorites below. 

High Rise Chambray Wide-Leg Pants With Washwell™
High Rise Chambray Wide-Leg Pants With Washwell™
Gap
High Rise Chambray Wide-Leg Pants With Washwell™
Wear these wide-leg pants well into fall. Get them at the deepest discount with promo code GREAT.
$48 (REGULARLY $80)
Rolled Cuff Romper
Rolled Cuff Romper
Gap
Rolled Cuff Romper
If you've been thinking about trying out a romper, now's the time. Get this one at the deepest discount with promo code GREAT.
$55 (REGULARLY $70)
Tie-Back Sleeveless Halter Dress in Linen-Cotton
Tie-Back Sleeveless Halter Dress in Linen-Cotton
Gap
Tie-Back Sleeveless Halter Dress in Linen-Cotton
Everyone needs a linen vacation dress. Get the deepest discount on this one with promo code GREAT.
$50 (REGULARLY $70)
Gap Midi T-Shirt Dress
Gap Midi T-Shirt Dress
Gap
Gap Midi T-Shirt Dress
Ease into summer with this simple shirt dress. 
$34 AND UP (REGULARLY $50)
Gap Softspun Sleeveless Wrap-Front Top
Gap Softspun Sleeveless Wrap-Front Top
Gap
Gap Softspun Sleeveless Wrap-Front Top
Be prepared to go sleeveless as soon as the sun comes out in this wrap-front top. 
$24 (REGULARLY $30)
Gap High Rise Destructed Crop Ankle Flare Jeans
Gap High Rise Destructed Crop Ankle Flare Jeans
Gap
Gap High Rise Destructed Crop Ankle Flare Jeans
If you haven't given up your skinny jeans yet, this is the perfect opportunity to get a new pair of high-waisted jeans. 
$27 (REGULARLY $80)
Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit
Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit
Gap
Gap Softspun Cozy Jumpsuit
When you don't know what to wear, just throw on this soft buttoned jumpsuit. At this price, this jumpsuit is a must-buy.
$30 AT GAP (REGULARLY $80)
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket
Gap
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket
Give and get good vibes in these masks. 
$1 FOR A 3-PACK (REGULARLY $18)
Gap Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt
Gap Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt
This Modern Boatneck Striped T-Shirt is perfect for a casual Spring outfit.
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Gap Drop Waist Swing Dress
Gap Drop Waist SwingDress
Gap
Gap Drop Waist Swing Dress
Get ready for spring with this bright fuchsia swing dress. Available in other colors, get this fuchsia color before it sells out!
$37 AT GAP (REGULARLY $70)
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Gap
Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
Get these best-selling comfy loungewear joggers for 50% off the regular price. These comfy joggers are available in six other colors.
$25 AT GAP (REGULARLY $50)
Gap Sky High Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
Gap Sky High Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
Gap
Gap Sky High Distressed Straight Leg Jeans
This straight-leg, low-stretch jean looks like a vintage pair. 
$43 AT GAP (REGULARLY $90)
Gap Soft Woven Joggers
Gap Soft Woven Joggers
Gap
Gap Soft Woven Joggers
Comfy and cute are what we're going for here. 
$27 (REGULARLY $60)
GapFit Sherpa Jacket
GapFit Sherpa Jacket
Gap
GapFit Sherpa Jacket
We would imagine wearing this sherpa jacket feels like a cloud. 
$30 AT GAP (REGULARLY $118)
Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
Gap
Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt
You can never have too many crewneck tees. 
$18 AT GAP (REGULARLY $25)
Gap Sky High True Skinny Ankle Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
Gap Sky High True Skinny Ankle Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
Gap
Gap Sky High True Skinny Ankle Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
These light indigo skinny jeans have hidden pocket panels in the front for a sleek, smooth look.
$55 AT GAP (REGULARLY $80)

