We love discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion — so does the Megan Fox, along with Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski. Well they may have just found one of the best ones yet — and it's on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. JW PEI is the affordable fashion brand behind the super sleek and undeniably cool purses that have become a closet staple for both celebs and TikTok users alike. Just in time for summer, the JW PEI Gabbi Bag is on sale during Amazon Prime Day for less than $70.

Last year, Fox was seen in a full-fledged, lingerie ensemble while en route to a "business meeting" in New York City — with the sleek, black scrunchie-style handbag in tow. Hadid was spotted wearing the yellow JW PEI shoulder bag walking around NYC, only months after Ratajkowski posted a series of photos on Instagram in which she paired the bag with a long black dress. And this wasn't the only time we saw a version of the handbag; Ratajkowski was also spotted sporting a bright orange version of the same style. So, we had to learn more about this handbag worn by A-listers.

All 10 colors of the chic and affordable style are discounted right now — including EmRata's and Hadid's — so you can choose your favorite to add to your wardrobe. Scroll down to shop the summer-inspired shades seen on Emily and Gigi.

Gotham/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images

If you aren't familiar with JW PEI, it's time to get acquainted. Not only is the brand focused on sustainable vegan materials and uses certified fabric made from recycled plastic bottles to make the stylish bags, but their selection also includes a handful of options that'll go with any outfit -- regardless of how you define your personal style. In addition to Hadid and Ratajkowski, stars like Hailey Bieber and Irina Shayk have carried JW PEI bags. JW PEI's styles are perfect for any occasion.

JW PEI Gabbi Bag Amazon JW PEI Gabbi Bag If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest fashion trends, then you already know that the scrunch effect is a must-have look for your wardrobe. $80 $64 Buy Now

And just in case you're looking for an even more affordable option from the brand, there's the '90s Shoulder Bag, which touches on the ever-popular movement surrounding trends from the iconic decade. Without a doubt, this sweet and simple croc-embossed purse — which features a minimalist design made with 100% vegan leather — will fall into the category of an instant classic. But what makes it an even better option for your closet is its price: $31. Need we say more?

RELATED CONTENT:

Michael Kors Sale: 60% Off Handbags, Clothes, Wallets and More

Amazon Prime Day Tory Burch Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Designer Handbags

10 Kate Spade Handbags That Our Readers Love

The Skincare Wand Megan Fox and Nicole Kidman Use Is On Sale Right Now

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Adidas — Save on Sneakers and Apparel

The 20 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Sandals for Summer

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale for $24 at Amazon

Gigi Hadid and Frankies Bikinis Return With Second Swimwear Drop

The Sunscreen Loved By Hailey Bieber & Kourtney Kardashian Is On Sale

18 Handbags for Summer 2022 That Are Both Stylish and Practical