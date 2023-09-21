Any kid will be delighted to receive one of these top toys from Walmart.
Birthdays, holidays, special occasions and "just because" — there are many reasons to dote on your little one with that perfect gift. And as we draw closer to the gift-giving season, the excitement surrounding the latest, greatest toys increases. There are plenty of innovative, interactive and imaginative playthings for children of all ages. The hardest part is figuring out which toy is right for the kiddos on your gift list.
Walmart to the rescue! The retailer just released its Top Toys List for 2023 list, which showcases toy favorites and the hottest holiday picks of the season. From affordable options under $25 to toys that will create memories with friends, Walmart has the gifts your kids will definitely want to unwrap this year.
While the holidays are still some time away, it's never too early to consider the best toys for the children in your life. And when it comes to the top toys of the year, narrowing down which toys to purchase before they sell out is pretty important. There are tech-savvy toys for the junior STEM whiz, retro-inspired revivals for the new generation, educational toys for and playful learning, toys inspired by blockbuster hits (think The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie), and so many more options.
Below, we've rounded up the top picks from Walmart's Toy List 2023 to help you decide on just the right toy for the kids you love.
Walmart's Top Toys of 2023
Nerf Elite Junior Flyer
Prepare yourself for sneak attacks when you gift this popular Nerf Blaster.
Magic Mixies Pixlings Flitta the Butterfly Pixling Doll
With this kit, your child can mix a magic potion to uncover a colorful and pretty Pixling Doll.
LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R
Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's clicked together.
Monster High Clawdeen Wolf Fashion Doll
As a fierce fashionista who's part wolf, this Monster High doll slays the boredom.
Marvel Spider-Man Bike for Boys
Your kid will love wheeling around on this Spider-Man-themed bike.
Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
Coming to stores in October, we won't be surprised if this Margot Robbie Barbie sells out fast.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Movie Bumblebee 2-in-1 Converting Mask
This versatile toy can be worn as a Transformers mask or converted to a moving figurine.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario Action Figure
Zip around like you're in a game of Mario Kart with this action figure in his very own racer.
DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Hair Pops
This Troll doll comes complete with surprise hair accessories.
Gabby’s Dollhouse Cruise Ship Playset
Let your child's imagination run wild with this cruise ship dollhouse.
Beast Lab Dino Beast Creator
Let your child's inner scientist shine with this dino-building kit from Beast Lab.
Best Choice Products 6V Kids Ride-On Truck
You don't have to wait until they're 16 to get them a new ride with this parent remote-controlled car.
Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset
If they love Hot Wheels, unwrapping this Garage Playset will be a dream-come-true.
Furby Coral Plush Toy
Now your child can have a Furby of their very own.
Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter
One of the coolest ways to get around as a kid (or an adult, if we're being honest) has to be the scooter. Now it's also electric!
Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House
This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table
Foster their love of music early with the Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Mix and Learn DJ Table.
RELATED CONTENT: