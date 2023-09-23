It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the hottest skincare brands out there at the moment — and for good reason. Besides being a favorite of beauty gurus and TikTok alike, the luxury label also boasts a wide-ranging celeb fan base from Riley Keough to Meghan Markle, and has garnered the coveted "dermatologist-approved" label on a number of its products.

Now through Saturday, September 30, Kate Somerville is hosting a sitewide Friends & Family Sale to help revamp your skincare regimen for the new season. You can get 20% off every best-selling product for beautiful, healthy skin. Loyal Kate Somerville rewards members can save even more: Premier & Elite members will get 25% off and Icon members will get 30% off.

Shop the Kate Somerville Sale

Whether you're combatting oily skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, Kate Somerville celebrates women in all stages of their skin care journey through thoughtfully-made solutions. From eye creams to acne treatments, this Kate Somerville sale includes discounts on trending products such as the ExfoliKate Cleanser, Total Repair Cream and more.

Ahead, save on dermatologist-developed cleansers, moisturizers, anti-aging treatments and more with our favorite Kate Somerville deals available this week.

ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Reveal healthy, glowing skin with this exfoliant that can improve skin texture and help reduce the look of fine lines using a blend of papaya, pumpkin and pineapple enzymes and lactic acid. $78 $62 Shop Now

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream Made from goat's milk, this cream is said to mildly exfoliate, gently hydrate, and work for those with sensitive skin. It's lightweight, so you won't feel greasy after using it. $76 $61 Shop Now

EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser Kate Somerville EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser Kate Somerville's Eradikate Daily Foaming Cleanser keeps breakouts at bay and is a clinically formulated cleanser for blemish-prone skin. Use this product daily to help unclog pores, clear pimples, balance oily skin and prevent future breakouts. $44 $35 Shop Now

HydraKate Recharging Serum Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Serum This serum delivers a powerful dose of hydration with peptides and hyaluronic acid to plump and boost radiance. $78 $62 Shop Now

ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash Kate Somerville's No. 1 best-selling ExfoliKate — loved by Meghan Markle — naturally exfoliates without over-drying, leaving skin fresh, soft and conditioned. Use this daily foaming cleanser to reveal smoother skin while gently cleansing away oil, makeup and surface impurities. $44 $35 Shop Now

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cleanser Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cleanser "This cleanser is my all time favourite, it feels like velvet on your skin!" raved one reviewer. "Soothing, nourishing and an absolutely pleasure to use, would recommend to anyone & everyone!" $44 $35 Shop Now

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer This retinol and vitamin-C-infused moisturizer is a triple-threat skin reset that visibly smooths, hydrates, and brightens skin during your sleep. The nighttime formula combines rejuvenating and nourishing ingredients to deliver powerhouse hydration and brightening. $110 $88 Shop Now

DeliKate Recovery Serum Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Serum This lightweight and fast-absorbing serum can help soothe stressed skin and decrease redness while restoring the protective barrier. $98 $78 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: