From the newest Luigi's Mansion installment to Princess Peach finally getting her first leading role in nearly 20 years, there are plenty of reasons to get a Nintendo Switch — especially when there's an incredibly rare deal on the popular gaming system. Right now, the Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale at Walmart for the lowest price we've seen this year.

Regularly $350, you can grab a Nintendo Switch OLED on sale for just $283. That's nearly 20% off the list price for a new gaming console with white Joy-Cons, marking it down to an all-time low.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the ultimate entertainment system for all ages. Compared to the original Nintendo Switch, the OLED has a better built-in screen, improved speakers and more internal storage space. The newer OLED model's display has deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and a better color gradient. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand and a wired LAN port in the dock.

The main appeal of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to change form. It is a versatile console that lets you play either connected to a TV, or on-the-go with the built-in screen. Plus, the Nintendo Switch is portable, making it an easy handheld device to travel with.

Given the popularity of the Nintendo Switch OLED, we rarely see this model enjoy discounts. Be sure to grab this Walmart deal before it's too late. For even more of the best Nintendo Switch deals of 2024, the original Nintendo Switch is also on sale for its lowest price. You can get the standard 6.2-inch display version of the console for as low as $259 right now.

Bring your games on all your summer adventures, or simply play on your TV at home. Best-selling Nintendo Switch games include Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The two included Joy-Con controllers let you play multiplayer games right out of the box.

RELATED CONTENT: