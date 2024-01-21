When it comes to stepping your skincare routine up a notch, NuFace's microcurrent devices have been helmed as some of the best at-home treatments for lifting and sculpting your face. The cult-favorite skincare brand NuFace is responsible for several innovative facial toning devices designed to give your skin some "exercise" for a refreshed look.

Regularly $395, the Nuface Trinity+ doesn’t come cheap, but we've found an unbeatable deal on the beloved skincare device. To give your complexion the TLC (toning, lifting and contouring) it deserves, the NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit is 50% off at Ulta — but only until midnight tonight.

The NuFace Trinity+ features microcurrent technology to tighten and contour the appearance of the face and neck, while working to smooth age lines and sculpt facial muscles over time. Whether you’re seeking long-term results like tightening or lessening the appearance of wrinkles, or just want to look lifted and toned for an event later in the same day, you can customize your treatments with the advanced Trinity+ smart device.

NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skin care device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

If you missed Ulta's Love Your Skin Event, the beauty retailer is offering a second chance to score 50% off some of the most beloved skincare products. From the NuFace facial toning device to Peter Thomas Roth moisturizer and Murad exfoliating cleanser, shop all the 24-hour only Ulta deals below. These last-minute steals are only available today, so don't miss your chance to revamp your skincare routine for half the price.

