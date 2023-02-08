With the colder months of winter moving our workout routines indoors, we're shopping for high-quality fitness deals to complete our home gyms. If you’re looking to upgrade your at-home workouts, you can get the cult-favorite Peloton Bike for its best price ever.

Today only, the Original Peloton Bike is almost $400 off at Woot. This deal means you can score the indoor stationary bike for $1,050, which is the lowest we've ever seen on a Peloton — even compared to Prime Day and Black Friday deals. To make this Peloton deal even more unbeatable, because Woot! is owned by Amazon, Prime members will get free shipping to start their high-intensity cycling workouts, stat.

Original Peloton Bike Woot! Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. Right now Woot! has this revolutionary gym equipment for almost $400 off. $1,445 $1,050 Shop Now

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

If you're looking to take your home gym to the next level in 2023, be sure to take advantage of this Peloton deal today.

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 70% On Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes This Week

The Best Running Shoes for Women In 2023

The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon

Chris Hemsworth's At-Home Workout Essentials Are 54% Off Right Now

Oprah's Favorite Leggings Are 30% Off at Girlfriend Collective's Sale

The Best Fitness Subscriptions Worth the Money

Celeb-Approved Workout Classes to Help You Get Fit in 2023

The Best Garmin Smartwatches for Achieving Your 2023 Goals