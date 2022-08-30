Shopping

The Outdoor Voices Labor Day Sale Is Here: Get Up to 70% Off Leggings and More Activewear Deals

By Lauren Gruber‍
Outdoor Voices Summer Sale 2022
Outdoor Voices

Over three years ago, Outdoor Voices first graced us with the Exercise Dress — and since then, the activewear brand has been a fan favorite among TikTokers and celebrities alike. Starting today through Monday, September 5, Outdoor Voices is running a Labor Day sale with new styles added to OV Extraup to 70% off. No promo code is required to save on everything from Move Free leggings to to a one-shouldered version of the iconic Exercise Dress. 

Shop the Outdoor Voices Sale

Just in time to revamp your workout wardrobe for the fall, so much celeb-approved athleisure is on sale to keep you comfortable and cute throughout the new season. Outdoor Voices is known for its stylish workout and lounge essentials that keep you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog. The impending chilly weather is on its way, so now's a good time to prepare your closet with leggings, sweatshirts, and joggers

With so many comfy yet cute styles to choose from, we’ve rounded up our favorites to snag from Outdoor Voices. From sports bras to biker shorts and the famous leggings in cute colors, check out the best activewear deals to shop from the Outdoor Voices Labor Day Sale below.

Springs 7/8 Legging
Springs 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
Springs 7/8 Legging

Outdoor Voices is known for their quality workout wear, and these outdoor leggings are no exception. The brand's signature heathered material features a uniquely supportive 4-way stretch, while simultaneously sculpting your shape & wicking sweat.

$78$39
Powerhouse Bra
Powerhouse Bra
Outdoor Voices
Powerhouse Bra

Embrace the powerhouse you are with this color-blocked athletic style, with enough support for larger chests.

$78$54
Move Free 6" Short
Move Free 6" Short
Outdoor Voices
Move Free 6" Short

Score 70% off a lightweight and flexible short from Outdoor Voices. This pomegranate plaid pair is made in buttery-soft TechSweat that stays in place without restricting your moves.

$48$14
Move Free 3/4 Legging
Move Free Legging
Outdoor Voices
Move Free 3/4 Legging

Made in lightweight and buttery-soft TechSweat with a flexible waistband, these OV leggings are perfect for high-impact activity. Get a pair for 65% off this week. 

$88$29
Pickup Oversized Hoodie
Pickup Oversized Hoodie
Outdoor Voices
Pickup Oversized Hoodie

Get ready for the fall with an oversized, colorblocked hoodie. Pair it with OV's matching jogger for the ultimate sweatsuit.

$88$52
Track Pant
Track Pant
Outdoor Voices
Track Pant

These classic track pant joggers are high-waisted with front side pockets, zippered back pocket and TechSweat paneling on the calves. 

$88$44
One Shoulder Dress
One Shoulder Dress
Outdoor Voices
One Shoulder Dress

With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At 30% off, it's even more difficult to resist this adorable design.

$100$64
Core 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
Core 7/8 Legging

This lightweight legging style from Outdoor Voices is ideal for any high-intensity workout — whether you're at the gym or just looking for a good pair of running leggings. Plus, the pair's back pocket offers great storage convenience for you to seamlessly hold any essentials.

$88$34
Warmup 5" Short
Warmup Short
Outdoor Voices
Warmup 5" Short

We love the color-blocked design of these bike shorts that were engineered to sculpt and fit like a glove. 

$48$29
Circuit Bra
Circuit Bra
Outdoor Voices
Circuit Bra

Made in sweat-resistant SuperForm material that stretches and sculpts without losing shape, this sports bra has elastic straps and an adjustable back clasp to help customize your fit.

$68$24
Flow Crop Top
Flow Crop Top
Outdoor Voices
Flow Crop Top

This low support crop top with racerback straps is made for unrestricted movement.

$58$29

