Over three years ago, Outdoor Voices first graced us with the Exercise Dress — and since then, the activewear brand has been a fan favorite among TikTokers and celebrities alike. Starting today through Monday, September 5, Outdoor Voices is running a Labor Day sale with new styles added to OV Extraup to 70% off. No promo code is required to save on everything from Move Free leggings to to a one-shouldered version of the iconic Exercise Dress.

Shop the Outdoor Voices Sale

Just in time to revamp your workout wardrobe for the fall, so much celeb-approved athleisure is on sale to keep you comfortable and cute throughout the new season. Outdoor Voices is known for its stylish workout and lounge essentials that keep you looking good whether you're in the gym, running errands, or walking your dog. The impending chilly weather is on its way, so now's a good time to prepare your closet with leggings, sweatshirts, and joggers.

With so many comfy yet cute styles to choose from, we’ve rounded up our favorites to snag from Outdoor Voices. From sports bras to biker shorts and the famous leggings in cute colors, check out the best activewear deals to shop from the Outdoor Voices Labor Day Sale below.

Springs 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices Springs 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices is known for their quality workout wear, and these outdoor leggings are no exception. The brand's signature heathered material features a uniquely supportive 4-way stretch, while simultaneously sculpting your shape & wicking sweat. $78 $39 Buy Now

Powerhouse Bra Outdoor Voices Powerhouse Bra Embrace the powerhouse you are with this color-blocked athletic style, with enough support for larger chests. $78 $54 Buy Now

Move Free 6" Short Outdoor Voices Move Free 6" Short Score 70% off a lightweight and flexible short from Outdoor Voices. This pomegranate plaid pair is made in buttery-soft TechSweat that stays in place without restricting your moves. $48 $14 Buy Now

Pickup Oversized Hoodie Outdoor Voices Pickup Oversized Hoodie Get ready for the fall with an oversized, colorblocked hoodie. Pair it with OV's matching jogger for the ultimate sweatsuit. $88 $52 Buy Now

Track Pant Outdoor Voices Track Pant These classic track pant joggers are high-waisted with front side pockets, zippered back pocket and TechSweat paneling on the calves. $88 $44 Buy Now

One Shoulder Dress Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At 30% off, it's even more difficult to resist this adorable design. $100 $64 Buy Now

Core 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging This lightweight legging style from Outdoor Voices is ideal for any high-intensity workout — whether you're at the gym or just looking for a good pair of running leggings. Plus, the pair's back pocket offers great storage convenience for you to seamlessly hold any essentials. $88 $34 Buy Now

Warmup 5" Short Outdoor Voices Warmup 5" Short We love the color-blocked design of these bike shorts that were engineered to sculpt and fit like a glove. $48 $29 Buy Now

Circuit Bra Outdoor Voices Circuit Bra Made in sweat-resistant SuperForm material that stretches and sculpts without losing shape, this sports bra has elastic straps and an adjustable back clasp to help customize your fit. $68 $24 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Labor Day Sales 2022: All the Best Early Deals We're Shopping Now

Girlfriend Collective Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 30% off Activewear

Best Labor Day Beauty Sales of 2022: Laura Geller, Dermaflash and More

Walmart Labor Day Sale: Shop Summer Savings on Home, Tech and More

The 40 Best Early Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

16 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

10 Best Lululemon Deals on Workout Essentials to Shop Now