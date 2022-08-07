Over three years ago, Outdoor Voices first graced us with its Exercise Dress — and since then, the athletic apparel brand has been a fan favorite among TikTokers and celebrities alike. Starting today through Monday, August 8, Outdoor Voices is running a 30% off sitewide sale where you can treat yourself to everything from the iconic Exercise Dress to the lightweight go-to Core 7/8 Legging.

Just in time to revamp your workout wardrobe for the fall, the celeb-approved activewear brand is hosting a 48-hour sale on athleisure essentials to keep you comfortable and cute throughout the season. Save on everything OV, including the best-selling One Shoulder Dress, flared leggings, tennis skirts and more. You can even shop the same versatile leggings loved by Lucy Hale.

With so many comfy yet stylish workout essentials to choose from, we’ve rounded up our favorite styles to snag from the Outdoor Voices sale. From sports bras to timeless skorts and the famous exercise dress in cute prints, check out the best pieces to shop from the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale below.

The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers. $100 $70 Buy Now

Core 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging This lightweight legging style from Outdoor Voices is ideal for any high-intensity workout — whether you're at the gym or just looking for a good pair of running leggings. Plus, the pair's back pocket offers great storage convenience for you to seamlessly hold any essentials. $88 $62 Buy Now

Court Skort 4.5" Outdoor Voices Court Skort 4.5" Elevate the classic tennis skirt look with the Court Skort. With breathable fabric, a pocket for your smartphone and 7 different colorways to choose from, this workout style is great for on and off the court. $58 $41 Buy Now

One Shoulder Dress Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At 30% off, it's even more difficult to resist this adorable design. $100 $70 Buy Now

Hudson 4" Skort Outdoor Voices Hudson 4" Skort A medium-coverage skort with a ton of convenient pockets. Reviewers say this is the skort version of the brand's cult-favorite exercise dress. Thanks to this savings event, every shade of the hyper-popular Hudson 4" Skort is on sale. $58 $41 Buy Now

Double Time Bra Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable. $48 $34 Buy Now

Warmup 5" Short Outdoor Voices Warmup 5" Short Update your exercise apparel with these cute colorblock biker shorts. The Warmup Short also comes in 12 other color combinations, and all of them are a part of the sale. $48 $34 Buy Now

All Day Sweatpant Outdoor Voices All Day Sweatpant If you're already a fan of Outdoor Voices, now it's time to introduce the brand to the men in your life. Starting with these highly-rated, super soft sweatpants. $88 $62 Buy Now

The Exercise 3" Skort Outdoor Voices The Exercise 3" Skort This cute exercise skort by Outdoor Voices is equal parts breathable and stylish — go for classic white or black, or try out some fun colorways such as polka dot or two-toned orange. $68 $48 Buy Now

Powerhouse Bra Outdoor Voices Powerhouse Bra Embrace the powerhouse you are with this color-blocked athletic style, with enough support for larger chests. $78 $55 Buy Now

Athena Dress Outdoor Voices Athena Dress Add some muted yellow tones to your summer style with the Outdoor Voices Athena Dress, also available in black, colorblocked grey, and navy/charcoal. $88 $62 Buy Now

Move Free Crop Top Outdoor Voices Move Free Crop Top Elevate your workout wear with a pastel lavender crop top at 30% off. Thanks to its TechSweat fabric, you can stay cool no matter how rigorous your workout routine is. $48 $34 Buy Now

