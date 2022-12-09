The Reformation Winter Sale Is Here: Shop 15 Wardrobe Must-Haves Up to 40% Off
If you've been dying to add a Reformation piece to your closet but can't justify spending $200+ on a sundress, then this is the sale for you.
Reformation's winter sale is offering up to 40% off best-selling dresses, tops, pants, outerwear and shoes. Right now, while supplies last, you can grab dresses and jeans for under $100, plus trendy matching sets, essential winter cashmere and jeans, and plenty more styles to rock year-round.
Aside from their adorable designs, the best thing about Reformation is the brand's sustainability efforts. The certified climate-neutral company's ethos revolves around creating slow fashion—crafting high-quality, timeless pieces in small batches that aim to reduce overall consumption and waste.
The brand uses mostly materials with low environmental impact: repurposed deadstock and vintage fabric, sustainably sourced fiber such as Tencel, and natural fabrics including silk, cotton and linen. Not only are these fabrics better for the environment, but they also last much longer than polyester and let your skin breathe. That means you can feel good shopping for pieces that can stand the test of time.
To stock your closet with high-quality classics that you'll cherish for years to come, shop Reformation's Winter Sale for the best deals on pieces that look good on you and the planet.
Turn heads this season in the Breslin midi dress, complete with sparkling fabric, a sensual low back, and simple spaghetti straps.
A well-fitting pair of jeans is always a good investment, and this straight-leg fit never goes out of style.
Sumptuous cashmere is a great holiday gift for anyone on your list — even yourself.
Whether you pair it with jeans or a matching velvet skirt, the ultra-flattering square neckline of this top will make it your go-to.
Make it a matching set with this dipped-waist mini skirt.
Made of 100% organic cotton, these corduroy jeans make a great addition to your fall-winter wardrobe.
Throw this mod mini dress on over sheer tights and boots for an easy outfit.
Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant velvet cowl neck dress will score you so many compliments this season.
A preppy polo neck makes this luxe cashmere sweater stand out.
The effortlessly chic Spritz silk top has an elasticized neckline to keep it from sliding down.
Recycled Italian wool makes the Wayne coat deliciously warm and soft.
An asymmetrical neckline gives this knit top an extra sultry shape.
We're loving the adorable decorative buttons on this cozy wool cardi.
Front patch pockets and a stylish wide leg make these an unconventional alternative to your go-to blue jeans.
This 100% silk maxi dress is a stunning choice for any tropical vacations on your horizon.
