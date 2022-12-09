Shopping

The Reformation Winter Sale Is Here: Shop 15 Wardrobe Must-Haves Up to 40% Off

By Lauren Gruber
reformation pre-winter sale
Reformation

If you've been dying to add a Reformation piece to your closet but can't justify spending $200+ on a sundress, then this is the sale for you.

Reformation's winter sale is offering up to 40% off best-selling dresses, tops, pants, outerwear and shoes. Right now, while supplies last, you can grab dresses and jeans for under $100, plus trendy matching sets, essential winter cashmere and jeans, and plenty more styles to rock year-round.

Shop the Reformation Sale

Aside from their adorable designs, the best thing about Reformation is the brand's sustainability efforts. The certified climate-neutral company's ethos revolves around creating slow fashion—crafting high-quality, timeless pieces in small batches that aim to reduce overall consumption and waste.

The brand uses mostly materials with low environmental impact: repurposed deadstock and vintage fabric, sustainably sourced fiber such as Tencel, and natural fabrics including silk, cotton and linen. Not only are these fabrics better for the environment, but they also last much longer than polyester and let your skin breathe. That means you can feel good shopping for pieces that can stand the test of time.

To stock your closet with high-quality classics that you'll cherish for years to come, shop Reformation's Winter Sale for the best deals on pieces that look good on you and the planet.

Breslin Dress
Breslin Dress
Reformation
Breslin Dress

Turn heads this season in the Breslin midi dress, complete with sparkling fabric, a sensual low back, and simple spaghetti straps.

$178$125
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

A well-fitting pair of jeans is always a good investment, and this straight-leg fit never goes out of style. 

$128$77
Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Reformation
Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck

Sumptuous cashmere is a great holiday gift for anyone on your list — even yourself.

$268$188
Giulia Velvet Top
Giulia Velvet Top
Reformation
Giulia Velvet Top

Whether you pair it with jeans or a matching velvet skirt, the ultra-flattering square neckline of this top will make it your go-to.

$128$90
Harri Velvet Skirt
Harri Velvet Skirt
Reformation
Harri Velvet Skirt

Make it a matching set with this dipped-waist mini skirt.

$148$89
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
Reformation
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Corduroy Pants

Made of 100% organic cotton, these corduroy jeans make a great addition to your fall-winter wardrobe.

$148$104
Alden Knit Dress
Alden Knit Dress
Reformation
Alden Knit Dress

Throw this mod mini dress on over sheer tights and boots for an easy outfit.

$128$90
Nya Velvet Dress
Nya Velvet Dress
Reformation
Nya Velvet Dress

Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant velvet cowl neck dress will score you so many compliments this season.

$398$279
Cashmere Polo Sweater
Cashmere Polo Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Polo Sweater

A preppy polo neck makes this luxe cashmere sweater stand out.

$168$101
Spritz Silk Top
Spritz Silk Top
Reformation
Spritz Silk Top

The effortlessly chic Spritz silk top has an elasticized neckline to keep it from sliding down.

$128$90
Wayne Coat
Wayne Coat
Reformation
Wayne Coat

Recycled Italian wool makes the Wayne coat deliciously warm and soft.

$398$239
Cello Knit Top
Cello Knit Top
Reformation
Cello Knit Top

An asymmetrical neckline gives this knit top an extra sultry shape.

$78$48
Val Regenerative Wool Cardigan
Val Regenerative Wool Cardigan
Reformation
Val Regenerative Wool Cardigan

We're loving the adorable decorative buttons on this cozy wool cardi.

$198$139
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Front patch pockets and a stylish wide leg make these an unconventional alternative to your go-to blue jeans.

$128$90
Frankie Silk Dress
Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation
Frankie Silk Dress

This 100% silk maxi dress is a stunning choice for any tropical vacations on your horizon.

$298$179

