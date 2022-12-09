If you've been dying to add a Reformation piece to your closet but can't justify spending $200+ on a sundress, then this is the sale for you.

Reformation's winter sale is offering up to 40% off best-selling dresses, tops, pants, outerwear and shoes. Right now, while supplies last, you can grab dresses and jeans for under $100, plus trendy matching sets, essential winter cashmere and jeans, and plenty more styles to rock year-round.

Shop the Reformation Sale

Aside from their adorable designs, the best thing about Reformation is the brand's sustainability efforts. The certified climate-neutral company's ethos revolves around creating slow fashion—crafting high-quality, timeless pieces in small batches that aim to reduce overall consumption and waste.

The brand uses mostly materials with low environmental impact: repurposed deadstock and vintage fabric, sustainably sourced fiber such as Tencel, and natural fabrics including silk, cotton and linen. Not only are these fabrics better for the environment, but they also last much longer than polyester and let your skin breathe. That means you can feel good shopping for pieces that can stand the test of time.

To stock your closet with high-quality classics that you'll cherish for years to come, shop Reformation's Winter Sale for the best deals on pieces that look good on you and the planet.

Breslin Dress Reformation Breslin Dress Turn heads this season in the Breslin midi dress, complete with sparkling fabric, a sensual low back, and simple spaghetti straps. $178 $125 Shop Now

Giulia Velvet Top Reformation Giulia Velvet Top Whether you pair it with jeans or a matching velvet skirt, the ultra-flattering square neckline of this top will make it your go-to. $128 $90 Shop Now

Nya Velvet Dress Reformation Nya Velvet Dress Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant velvet cowl neck dress will score you so many compliments this season. $398 $279 Shop Now

Wayne Coat Reformation Wayne Coat Recycled Italian wool makes the Wayne coat deliciously warm and soft. $398 $239 Shop Now

