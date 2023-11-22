Sponsored by RevitaLash Cosmetics

The RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow: Wield Holiday Magic for Your Brows

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:32 AM PST, November 22, 2023

Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of brows on fleek this holiday season.

Festive work parties, family photos for the holiday card, dressing to the nines for New Year's Eve... the holidays bring plenty of occasions where you'll want to look your best.

You spend time making sure your hair, makeup and outfit all look right. But if you notice your brows are brittle and lackluster as you peer into the mirror, we've found a solution: The RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner.

RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner

RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner

Developed by a physician, this eyebrow serum claims to aid in reversing signs of eyebrow aging caused by over-grooming and environmental stressors. 

$60 $45

With code HOLIDAY

Shop Now

The award-winning RevitaBrow Advanced uses science to help protect brows from breakage, while also helping with flexibility and shine for fuller brows. The brand conducted an eight-week study involving 112 participants, and the results say it all: 96% experienced an overall improvement in the appearance of their eyebrows, 92% experienced bolder, fuller-looking brows and 94% reported more defined-looking eyebrows. 

If you're ready to add RevitaBrow Advanced to your cart, your timing couldn't be better, because right now, RevitaLash Cosmetics is offering Black Friday savings sitewide with 25% off your entire purchase, no threshold, by using code HOLIDAY.

Shop RevitaLash Black Friday Deals

Along with the RevitaBrow Advanced, try out the brand's other best-selling products or add some holiday gifts to your purchase, such as RevitaLash Advanced, which helps promote luxurious, healthier-looking lashes. Below, shop our favorite picks from RevitaLash Cosmetics' Holiday Sale.

RevitaLash Cosmetics Volumizing Primer and Volumizing Mascara

RevitaLash Cosmetics Volumizing Primer and Volumizing Mascara

One end of this double-sided mascara wand primes the lashes while the other helps add color, definition and increases volume by 300%.

$35 $26

With code HOLIDAY

Shop Now

RevitaLash Cosmetics Hi-Def Eyebrow Gel

RevitaLash Cosmetics Hi-Def Eyebrow Gel

Control, shape and sculpt your brows with the help of this gel that comes in three different shades. 

$34 $26

With code HOLIDAY

Shop Now

RevitaLash Cosmetics Defining Eyeliner

RevitaLash Cosmetics Defining Eyeliner

Richly pigmented, this eyeliner glides on for an easy-to-use liner with high-impact color and a built-in sharpener. 

$29 $22

With code HOLIDAY

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

