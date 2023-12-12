Sponsored by RevitaLash Cosmetics

The RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow: Wield Holiday Magic for Your Eyebrows This Season

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
The Revitalash Revitabrow: Wield Holiday Magic for Your Brows
RevitaLash Cosmetics
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 12:30 PM PST, December 12, 2023

Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of brows on fleek this holiday season.

Festive work parties, family photos for the holiday card, dressing to the nines for New Year's Eve... the holidays bring plenty of occasions where you'll want to look your best.

You spend time making sure your hair, makeup and outfit all look right. But if you notice your brows are brittle and lackluster as you peer into the mirror, we've found a solution: The RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner.

RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner

RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner
RevitaLash Cosmetics

RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner

Developed by a physician, this eyebrow serum claims to aid in reversing signs of eyebrow aging caused by over-grooming and environmental stressors. 

The award-winning RevitaBrow Advanced uses science to help protect brows from breakage, while also helping with flexibility and shine for fuller-looking brows. The brand conducted an eight-week study involving 112 participants, and the results say it all: 96% experienced an overall improvement in the appearance of their eyebrows, 92% experienced bolder, fuller-looking brows and 94% reported more defined-looking eyebrows. 

Along with the RevitaBrow Advanced, try out the brand's other best-selling products or add some holiday gifts to your purchase, such as RevitaLash Advanced, which helps promote luxurious, healthier-looking lashes. Below, shop our favorite picks from RevitaLash Cosmetics.

RevitaLash Cosmetics Volumizing Primer and Volumizing Mascara

RevitaLash Cosmetics Volumizing Primer and Volumizing Mascara
RevitaLash Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics Volumizing Primer and Volumizing Mascara

One end of this double-sided mascara wand primes the lashes while the other helps add color, definition and can increase volume by up to 300%.

RevitaLash Cosmetics Hi-Def Eyebrow Gel

RevitaLash Cosmetics Hi-Def Eyebrow Gel
RevitaLash Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics Hi-Def Eyebrow Gel

Control, shape and sculpt your brows with the help of this gel that comes in three different shades. 

RevitaLash Cosmetics Defining Eyeliner

RevitaLash Cosmetics Defining Eyeliner
RevitaLash Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics Defining Eyeliner

Richly pigmented, this eyeliner glides on for an easy-to-use liner with high-impact color and a built-in sharpener. 

