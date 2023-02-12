Shopping

The Samsonite Luggage Sale Ends Soon: Save 25% On Best-Selling Suitcases and Travel Accessories

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsonite 20% Off Sale
Samsonite

While you're planning your next getaway for 2023, having durable and dependable luggage can make a huge difference in your travel experience. Samsonite is one of the most trusted luggage brands in the travel industry and is currently offering 25% off every best-selling suitcase. From carry-ons to large spinners, the sitewide Samsonite deals include hard-working travel gear with a focus on functionality — but we suggest you hurry to save before the sale ends Tuesday, February 14

Shop 25% Off Samsonite

Whether you’re off on a business trip or taking a long weekend with family, Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler. In fact, best-sellers from Samsonite are also celeb-approved, with names like Sarah Jessica Parker, Emilia Clarke, and Jessica Alba seen carrying the brand's suitcases on their travels.

From hardshell carryons to oversized duffle bags and toiletry kits, Samsonite has everything you'll need for your next vacation, work trip, or weekend getaway. Ahead, take advantage of the best last-minute deals on Samsonite's most loved luggage.

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

You can actually get 30% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. 

$200$150
Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your bag and your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. 

    $190$130
    Freeform Medium Spinner
    Freeform Medium Spinner
    Samsonite
    Freeform Medium Spinner

    Complete with a buit-in ID tag and TSA 3-dial combination recessed lock, the expandable Samsonite suitcase has an increased packing capacity, and thoughtful pockets for managing belongings during travel. 

    $240$180
    Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set
    Novaire 2 Piece Set
    Samsonite
    Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set

    If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. 

    $450$337
    Voltage DLX 2 Piece Set (CO/L)
    Voltage DLX 2 Piece Set (CO/L)
    Samsonite
    Voltage DLX 2 Piece Set (CO/L)

    Never confuse bags at the luggage carousel again with artfully designed Voltage bags that also resist abuse from baggage handling. The three-dimensional exterior opens to a spacious interior that further expands for extra packing capacity. 

      $400$280
      Samsonite Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set
      Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set
      Samsonite
      Samsonite Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set

      Coming in silver and black options, this is another great luggage duo from Samsonite. The multi-direction dual spinner wheels will glide and go with your every turn. 

      $600$450
      NuRoad 15.6" Backpack
      NuRoad 15.6" Backpack
      Samsonite
      NuRoad 15.6" Backpack

      Feel good about your purchase when buying this backpack made from 100% recycled bottles. But not only is it good for the earth, it's also super practical with several pockets and hidden zipper compartments to keep everything organized. 

      $220$165
      Theorym Medium Spinner
      Theorym Medium Spinner
      Samsonite
      Theorym Medium Spinner

      Another environmentally friendly option, this suitcase's outer fabric is made from the same Recyclex material created from water bottles. And for those people that are shorter or taller than average, the handle has an adjustable stop to better work with your height. 

      $290$218
      SXK RFID Passport Wallet
      SXK RFID Passport Wallet
      Samsonite
      SXK RFID Passport Wallet

      Woven with Kevlar fibers, this passport holder is not only convenient, but extremely durable able to withstand all of your world travels. 

      $50$37
      Mobile Solution 3 Piece Travel Set
      Mobile Solution 3 Piece Travel Set
      Samsonite
      Mobile Solution 3 Piece Travel Set

      Store jewelry, makeup, pills, or whatever you need in their own separate, but matching, travel bags. Each nylon bag is lined with water-resistant coating for any accidents that may happen during your travels. 

      $50$37

      RELATED CONTENT:

      The 10 Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

      The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get More Organized This Year

      The 40 Best Deals to Shop from Amazon's New Year Sale

      Away Luggage Drops Limited-Edition ‘90s Pop Collection

      The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags

      The 15 Best Diaper Bags to Shop in 2023

      The Best Face Masks for Flights and Public Transportation

      The Best Apple AirTag Deals on Amazon: Shop Holders and Accessories

       