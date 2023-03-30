The Samsung Frame TV Drops to Record-Low Prices at Amazon: Save Up to $1,310 Now
If you're looking to supercharge your home entertainment setup this week, one of our favorite TVs is being majorly marked down. Samsung is offering up to $800 off the ultra stylish Frame TV. The biggest savings however are actually at Amazon where the 2022 Samsung Frame TV is on sale for the lowest prices we've ever seen. Right now, you can save up to $1,310 on six different sizes of Samsung's stunning 4K TV.
Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there. Shop all the best Frame TV deals at Amazon and Samsung, below.
Save up to $1,300 on the 85" Frame TV at Amazon and Samsung.
The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.
Whether you're refreshing your home this spring or looking to upgrade your setup before the March Madness championship game, Samsung TVs are known for delivering an immersive watching experience and and that is no different on The Frame TV.
The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.
The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.
By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.
Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio to enhance your favorite TV shows and Oscar-winning movies.
Samsung is offering tons of deals on customer-loved tech and home appliances this week — including more unbeatable Samsung TV deals. Ahead, shop all of the best 4K and 8K TV deals available at Samsung.
Best Samsung TV Deals to Shop Now
Save up to $3,700 and experience Samsung's most immersive and best picture yet on the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV with Infinity Screen. Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos are built in for a spectacular viewing experience.
See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,300. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
