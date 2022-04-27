Drop everything -- Rihanna's Fenty Beauty perfume is back! Today, April 27 at 12pm ET / 9 am PT, the coveted Fenty Eau de Parfum, which instantly sold out when it first launched, has returned at limited quantities, so we suggest you hurry to score the fragrance just in time for Mother's Day. Rihanna, who is regarded as the best smelling celebrity, created her own perfume.

Fenty Eau de Parfum, housed in a stunning amber glass bottle, has a unique blend of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.

"What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence," RiRi says on the Fenty Beauty website. "The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle. This reminds me of everywhere I’ve been and represents all that I am."

While you scoop up the must-have fragrance, don't hesitate to shop gift sets and best-selling products from Fenty Beauty including the bestselling Gloss Bomb, Stunna Lip Paint and a ton of other cute makeup and skincare products.

Plus, shop the five-piece skincare set from Fenty Skin, the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, select shades of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter and the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color.

Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that's great for creating every type of look, whether it's for everyday, natural-looking makeup or for a Mother's Day glam look. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone -- Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades.

Shop ET's top Mother's Day gift picks from Fenty Beauty below.

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush blends effortlessly into the skin for a gorgeous flush. $22 Buy Now

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint According to Fenty Beauty, "Rihanna wanted to create a light coverage, easy-to-apply, flexible skin tint that instantly evens out your complexion and give a flattering blurred effect." The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint does exactly that. Available in 25 flexible shades. $32 Buy Now

