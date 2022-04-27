The Sold Out Fenty Beauty Perfume Is Back in Stock Today — Get It Before It's Too Late!
Drop everything -- Rihanna's Fenty Beauty perfume is back! Today, April 27 at 12pm ET / 9 am PT, the coveted Fenty Eau de Parfum, which instantly sold out when it first launched, has returned at limited quantities, so we suggest you hurry to score the fragrance just in time for Mother's Day. Rihanna, who is regarded as the best smelling celebrity, created her own perfume.
Fenty Eau de Parfum, housed in a stunning amber glass bottle, has a unique blend of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.
"What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence," RiRi says on the Fenty Beauty website. "The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle. This reminds me of everywhere I’ve been and represents all that I am."
While you scoop up the must-have fragrance, don't hesitate to shop gift sets and best-selling products from Fenty Beauty including the bestselling Gloss Bomb, Stunna Lip Paint and a ton of other cute makeup and skincare products.
Plus, shop the five-piece skincare set from Fenty Skin, the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, select shades of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter and the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color.
Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that's great for creating every type of look, whether it's for everyday, natural-looking makeup or for a Mother's Day glam look. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone -- Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades.
Shop ET's top Mother's Day gift picks from Fenty Beauty below.
Looking for even more Mother's Day gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our Mother's Day 2022 Gift Guide.
No dull lips this winter when you're wearing this best-selling lip gloss that delivers explosive shine and conditioning. We love its non-sticky formula and addictive peach-vanilla scent!
This liquid lipstick delivers intense color and long-lasting staying power while feeling lightweight. Rihanna recently wore the shade Underdawg to the 2021 Met Gala.
If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush blends effortlessly into the skin for a gorgeous flush.
A diamond dusted sparkly highlighter that can be applied on the face and body.
This bestselling moisturizer-and-sunscreen hybrid is light as air. Most importantly, it blends seamlessly and doesn't leave a white cast on the skin.
According to Fenty Beauty, "Rihanna wanted to create a light coverage, easy-to-apply, flexible skin tint that instantly evens out your complexion and give a flattering blurred effect." The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint does exactly that. Available in 25 flexible shades.
Stay bronzed year-round with this glamorous gel-based, high-shine body luminizer.
A 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser that removes dirt, oil and makeup without drying out your skin.
Ideal for normal to dry skin, this lightweight primer hydrates and nourishes skin and helps the rest of your makeup glide on smoothly.
