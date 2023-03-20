Whether you love keeping your devices connected, the latest tech, or that fresh feeling after spring cleaning, you're in luck — because the Spring Discover Samsung Event starts today. Now through Sunday, March 26, the seasonal sale is your best opportunity to snag daily deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, home appliances, vacuums, monitors and more.

With this quarter's Discover Samsung sale event, you can get a head start on your spring cleaning and upgrade that old TV for a more cinematic viewing experience. Weeklong deals, tech bundles and unheard-of deals of the day are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so be sure to check back here for the latest and greatest. Adding to the excitement are daily flash deals that will only be available between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m. ET.

Slashing prices on popular tech picks, you can expect significant markdowns on innovative Samsung products like the new Galaxy S23 smartphones, top-of-the-line washers and dryers, the Frame TV and even the JetBot robot vacuum to take your home refresh to the next level. With huge savings like these, any Samsung Black Friday regrets can likely be rectified with this sale.

While a few of these deals will last the entire week, take advantage of the hottest Samsung deals that are only available for a limited time. Ahead, shop today's best Samsung deals before they're gone tomorrow.

The Best 24-Hour Discover Samsung Deals: Monday, March 20

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Just released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,380, but right now you can save up to $850 when you trade in select devices and cash in on the Samsung instant savings. $1,200 $450 WITH TRADE-IN Shop Now

Best Weeklong Deals at the Discover Samsung Spring Sale

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. $1,060 $699 Shop Now

Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit on Samsung's newest tablet. With incredible 8K resolution, the large screen makes your content look unbelievably brilliant. $900 $320 Shop Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $780 $200 Shop Now

Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung. $150 $110 Shop Now

The Freestyle Portable Projector Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector Take movie nights to the next level with $100 off a portable video projector that lets you access your favorite streaming apps and music playlists with ease. $800 $700 Shop Now

