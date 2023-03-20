The Spring Discover Samsung Event Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Phones, Appliances and More
Whether you love keeping your devices connected, the latest tech, or that fresh feeling after spring cleaning, you're in luck — because the Spring Discover Samsung Event starts today. Now through Sunday, March 26, the seasonal sale is your best opportunity to snag daily deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, home appliances, vacuums, monitors and more.
With this quarter's Discover Samsung sale event, you can get a head start on your spring cleaning and upgrade that old TV for a more cinematic viewing experience. Weeklong deals, tech bundles and unheard-of deals of the day are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so be sure to check back here for the latest and greatest. Adding to the excitement are daily flash deals that will only be available between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m. ET.
Slashing prices on popular tech picks, you can expect significant markdowns on innovative Samsung products like the new Galaxy S23 smartphones, top-of-the-line washers and dryers, the Frame TV and even the JetBot robot vacuum to take your home refresh to the next level. With huge savings like these, any Samsung Black Friday regrets can likely be rectified with this sale.
While a few of these deals will last the entire week, take advantage of the hottest Samsung deals that are only available for a limited time. Ahead, shop today's best Samsung deals before they're gone tomorrow.
The Best 24-Hour Discover Samsung Deals: Monday, March 20
Just released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,380, but right now you can save up to $850 when you trade in select devices and cash in on the Samsung instant savings.
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. The navy washer and dryers are currently discounted for today only.
The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.
If your washing and dryer set up is electric, you can opt for the electric dryer with the same features.
Best Weeklong Deals at the Discover Samsung Spring Sale
The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization.
Get 38% off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. The folding feature allows you to multitask, plus, if you have an S Pen, the Z Fold 4 is ready for it.
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.
Get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit on Samsung's newest tablet. With incredible 8K resolution, the large screen makes your content look unbelievably brilliant.
Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows.
The Sero’s rotating screen displays a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire vertical TV screen.
Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.
Take movie nights to the next level with $100 off a portable video projector that lets you access your favorite streaming apps and music playlists with ease.
The Odyssey Ark's huge display delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), plus an all new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial — offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.
