The Tory Burch Holiday Event sale is here and the deals are good. The luxury brand has released amazing deals ahead of Black Friday 2021, so shoppers don't need to wait until post-Thanksgiving to save big on the designer's stylish items. Tory Burch bags, accessories and clothes are always a hit among our readers, thanks to the brand's combination of modern trends and a classic, timeless aesthetic.

To help you save big on the most fashionable finds, ET has perused the Tory Burch Holiday Event sale to gather the best new markdowns you don't want to miss, whether you're looking to treat yourself this holiday season or looking for the perfect gift for a loved one.

Through the holiday sales event, shoppers can take 30% off select items over $250 with the code THANKS, plus they can save 50% on sale styles -- including a variety of handbag styles, like satchels, crossbody bags, shoulder bags, totes, backpacks and more. (Discounts added in cart.) Plus, so many boots, sweaters and outerwear -- perfect for winter dressing. Best of all, shoppers can anticipate new markdowns through the Tory Burch Holiday Event all throughout the week of Black Friday.

The Tory Burch 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is also filled with awesome gift ideas for the fashion lover. The gift guide features everything from best-selling Jeweled Miller Sandals and triple compartment tote bags to monogrammed headbands, cozy cashmere sweaters, shearling slides and, of course, a plethora of the chicest handbags ranging from green hues to more neutral tones.

The Tory Burch Holiday Event is the perfect time to score awesome deals on coveted, designer gifts for loved ones as you start holiday shopping. You can also check out other chic, early Black Friday deals we love from Tory Burch below, along with our top gift picks from the luxury designer's holiday gift guide.

Tory Sneaker Tory Burch Tory Sneaker Kick up your winter shoe game with this preppy Tory Sneaker style -- perfect to gift or to keep. $228 $160 Buy Now

Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck Tory Burch Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck Cashmere is a winter wardrobe staple -- and this hazel green-colored number provides such a fun refresh to any ensemble. $498 $349 Buy Now

Tory Burch is helping holiday shoppers with their holiday gift guide: a curated selection of bags, sweaters, accessories and other items that make amazing gifts for your loved ones or yourself!

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Holiday Gift Guide

Jeweled Miller Sandal Tory Burch Jeweled Miller Sandal The signature Tory Burch sandals are revamped with a more sparkly iteration in this jeweled style. $298 Buy Now

T Monogram Headband Tory Burch T Monogram Headband Monogrammed headbands are so in right now. Channel your inner-Blair Waldorf with this simple style from Tory Burch. $148 Buy Now

Plus, check out other best-selling products from Tory Burch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Party Dresses for Every Budget

Jennifer Lopez's Collection Is Up to 33% Off at Coach's Secret Sale

Kourtney Kardashian Loves These Spanx Booty-Lifting Leggings

Halle Berry's Second Sweaty Betty Collection Is Here

Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber Both Wore This Cozy Free People Fleece

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags