The Ultimate Sunscreen Guide for Summer 2023: Shop the Best Sunscreens for Complete Face and Body Protection
With summer at our doorstep, we all need to incorporate sunscreen lotion into our daily skincare ritual, applying full protection even if the sun is not shining everyday. While there are a lot of options for skin protection out there, it is important to take your unique skin into consideration.
Sun protection is hands-down the most important step in your skincare routine. It protects you from the sun damage of UVA rays and UVB rays, which ranges from dark spots, skin damage and premature aging to melanoma to skin cancer. SPF sunscreen is something that you need to wear every single day for UVA and UVB rays protection.
Beauty brands have realized that the best way to get us to wear sunscreen consistently is by creating the best sunscreen products that we actually want to wear — and as a result, the past few years have seen some pretty incredible innovations in formulas. The SPF of today is lightweight, blends easily and provides other skincare benefits, like protection from antioxidants or a hydration boost.
Below, shop ET's recommendations for the best sunscreen to provide unparalleled protection for your face, body, and sensitive skin this summer.
Best Sunscreens for Face:
The Glossier Invisible Shield sunscreen is the sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. Invisible shield is lightweight SPF 35 water-gel formulation that feels like a serum yet protects your skin from harmful UV rays.
This Tula Sunscreen combines sunscreen and a tinted moisturizer creating a weightless skin tint packed with skin-first ingredients to boost your daily glow while protecting your skin from UV rays. Find the perfect match for your skin tone online.
If you’re the type of person who forgets to reapply or worries about ruining your makeup, then you need to check out this powder product. This facial sunscreen comes in a self-contained brush that you simply dust on top of your skin whenever you need a re-up on SPF. We wouldn’t recommend using this as your primary means of sun safety (it can be tricky to ensure you've covered everywhere adequately), but it’s a convenient way to keep your skin protected against UV rays.
If you’re the type of person who thinks sunscreen is a pain, then let the weightless wonder that is Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen change your mind and protect you against harmful UV rays. It’s invisible (no white cast!), scent-free and so lightweight that you won’t be able to tell the difference between this and your regular face moisturizer and you won't feel like you have oily skin. Bonus: It also has makeup-gripping properties, which makes this sun protection work fabulously as a primer.
The award-winning sunscreen is not only formulated well for your skin, but with the travel sized packaging, this is the best sunscreen style for reapplying conveniently on the go.
Stock up on mineral sunscreen for summer that can be worn alone or is just as effective when paired with makeup.
Drunk Elephant is a cult-favorite skincare brand for a reason. Tap into their skin-cocktail properties with the Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30.
If you're in the market for protection that won't leave a white cast and also not a chemical sunscreen, this sweat proof broad-spectrum SPF is what you've been looking for.
A lightweight broad-spectrum gel sunscreen SPF 30 that protects against the damaging effects of the sun and environment, while giving a gorgeous glow using this non-greasy gel formula.
Treat your skin to a hybrid primer and sunblock product with this top-rated formula from Tizo 3 — which features over 4,000 near-perfect reviews on Amazon.
This sheer zinc sunscreen brightens and protects skin from harmful UV rays and environmental stressors while reducing and preventing dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles by including 20% vitamin C serum, all while helping your dry skin.
This Paula's Choice solution offers full-spectrum sun protection via a lightweight, full-coverage formula.
This genius product protects you from not just sun damage but also the increasing threat of high-energy visible light (HEV). Yes, that’s right: There are more forces at work than just UV radiation trying to hurt your appearance. Scientists have found that we expose ourselves to damaging blue-violet and invisible light that our digital devices emit. This full-spectrum SPF fluid contains a specific HEV filter alongside the UVA and UVB protection. It has a clean formula infused with organic botanical extracts and is an absolute joy to apply — this sun protection product will make your skin feel silky and soft to the touch almost immediately.
Best Sunscreens for Body:
Another Skin Cancer Foundation–approved sunscreen, Sun Bum's SPF 50 will shield you from UVA/UVB rays while enriching your skin with vitamin E and offering a pleasant smell. If you're looking for a hardworking daily go-to, try this one.
Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray is a favorite for its convenience and pleasant scent. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
Aveeno's hypoallergenic broad spectrum SPF 60 sunscreen made with prebiotic oats offers a weightless and refreshing feel.
Regardless of your skin type, you can guarantee that your skin will feel nourished and glowing with CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen.
Shiseido's award-winning Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion uses technology to become even stronger when it's exposed to heat, water and sweat. In addition to withstanding your active lifestyle, it goes on clear and is suitable for all skin types.
Paraben-, aluminum- and dye-free, this SPF 15 sunscreen doubles as an instant bronzer. With just a few spritzes, you can get the illusion of a sun-kissed tan, even if you have no beach trips on your radar.
Paraben free, fragrance free, oxybenzone free, octinoxate free, silicone free, aluminum free, cruelty free and vegan, the Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 sunscreen protects against sun damage, fine lines and hyperpigmentation.
Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin:
Walk into any dermatologist’s office and you’ll see a bottle of this unassuming sun protector on their shelves. That’s because this broad spectrum sunscreen formula is safe for sensitive skin and made for those who have acne prone skin or suffer from rosacea and other sensitivity issues — some dermatologists even use it on patients post-laser or chemical peel (yes, it’s that non-irritating). If SPF lotions in the past have left your face red and stinging or caused you to break out, this face sunscreen is definitely one to try to protect you from sun exposure.
If you're hoping to invest in a full-coverage SPF for summer, make sure it's this Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF — courtesy of Meghan Markle's go-to skincare brand.
Tired of searching for the right sunscreen that offers reliable protection without causing irritation? Try out this mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard that contains zinc oxide and provides efficient UV defense, rubs in easily, and has zero fragrance. It's also priced at a reasonable value.
Tap into the benefits of a weightless, mineral sunscreen that aims to provide full, all-day coverage — and is from one of skincare's top celeb-loved brands, no less.
