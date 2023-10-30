Instead of waiting all the way until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can just start your shopping now. Best Buy's Black Friday deals have already begun slashing prices on top-rated tech across every category — including coveted beauty tools.

Dyson hair tools rarely go on sale due to their high demand and limited availability, but Best Buy is offering $100 off the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer now through Wednesday, November 1. Members of the My Best Buy loyalty program can take an extra $30 off, bringing the viral hair tool down to its lowest price ever.

Since its release, the Dyson Supersonic has been a favorite hair tool among celebs and beauty enthusiasts alike. Like other Dyson hair tools, the Supersonic hair dryer helps protect hair from extreme heat damage. It's extremely lightweight and impossibly quiet for such a high velocity airflow. According to Dyson, the Supersonic helps increase hair smoothness by 75% and shine by up to 132%, while decreasing frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.

With three speed settings — fast drying, regular drying and styling — and four precise heat settings, Dyson's hair dryer is the ideal tool for fast drying and controlled styling. Featuring Heat Shield technology, it even stays cool to the touch for an elevated hair-drying experience.

The early Black Friday Dyson deal at Best Buy applies to the Supersonic hair dryer in the black and nickel colorway. Normally $400, the hair dryer is on sale for $300. Now is the best time to invest in the Dyson Supersonic and get 25% off this powerhouse of a hair dryer.

