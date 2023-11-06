The Voice season 24 is has reached the Battle Rounds, and it's time for the coaches to start making the tough decisions!

Reba McEntire is a first-time coach this season, stepping in for the departed Blake Shelton alongside her fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan.

During the Blind Auditions, Reba had plenty of success landing singers for her team, leaning on her country roots -- though Gwen occasionally played the "Blake card" to sway hopeful country singers her way. John relied on his status as the longest-tenured active coach to prove that hew was the best choice, while Niall continued to frustrate his fellow coaches by winning almost every young singer who used to be head over heels for One Direction.

The season 24 rosters feature an eclectic mix of artists, from yodeling 16-year-old Ruby Leigh, to journeyman backup singer Ms. Monet, to the uniquely talented Lennon VanderDoes. Teams include everyone from powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners. The coaches have plenty of tough decisions to make when it comes to who will stick around and compete in the Three-Way Knockouts.

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season 24 premiere, Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.

"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.

Check out the full list of season 24 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!

TEAM REBA

Jordan Rainer

Ruby Leigh

Tom Nitti

Alison Albrecht

Ms. Monét

Rachele Nguyen

Crystal Nicole

Caitlin Quisenberry

Jacquie Roar - stolen during Battle Rounds

Elizabeth Evans - stolen during Battle Rounds

ELIMINATED:

Dylan Carter - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Al Boogie - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Angelina Nazarian - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Jackson Snelling - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM NIALL

Alexa Wildish

Olivia Minogue

Julia Roome

Noah Spencer

\Nini Iris

Huntley

Brailey Lenderman

Lennon VanderDoes

Azán - stolen during Battle Rounds

Claudia B. - stolen during Battle Rounds

ELIMINATED:

Laura Williams - eliminated during Battle Rounds

LVNDR - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Reid Zingale - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Sophia Hoffman - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Olivia Eden - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM GWEN

Kristen Brown

Jenna Marquis

Chechi Sarai

Rudi

Jason Arcilla

Bias

Brandon Montel

Kara Tenae

Tanner Massey - stolen during Battle Rounds

CORii - stolen during Battle Rounds

ELIMINATED:

Eli Ward - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Claire Heilig - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Joslynn Rose - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Calla Prejean - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Juliette Ojeda - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM LEGEND

Deejay Young

Mara Justine

Stee

Kaylee Shimizu

Lila Forde

Caleb Sasser

Taylor Deneen

Mac Royals - stolen during Battle Rounds

ELIMINATED:

JaRae Womack - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Talakai - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Willie Gomez - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Ephraim Owens - eliminated during Battle Rounds

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

