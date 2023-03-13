The Wayfair Sleep Sale Is Here: Save Up to 60% On Mattresses, Bedding, Bedroom Furniture and More
We agree that Daylight Saving Time can cause a bump in anyone's routine. Tossing and turning, trying to fall asleep at what feels like a new time can be tough. Luckily, just in time to offer a better night's rest, Wayfair is hosting a Sleep Sale starting today, March 13 lasting until March 19. The retailer is offering up to 60% off sleep essentials.
The Sleep Sale, presented by Sealy Mattresses, has basically everything you need for a deep and peaceful snooze. You can score big savings on items like stylish bedroom furniture, cozy pillows, beautiful throws and plush mattresses during this event. And not only will these deals help you get some shut-eye, it's a great excuse to upgrade your style and have a bedroom that looks like it came straight out of an interior design magazine.
If you're a little bleary-eyed from getting less than your usual eight hours of sleep last night (whether from Daylight Saving Time or staying up to watch the Oscars), it can be hard to scroll through so many savings on Wayfair's site. Not to worry! We've rounded up the biggest and most noteworthy markdowns during Wayfair's Sleep Sale that you won't want to miss. Below check out the best deals on bedding, pillows, blankets, mattresses, bedroom furniture and more.
Bedroom Furniture and Decor Deals
Is your bedroom feeling a bit drab or dated? Refresh your room with these stylish markdowns.
An upholstered, tufted bed can add some elegance to any bedroom. It comes in six different fabric colors, so you won't have to change everything else in your room in order to upgrade.
Go for that boho chic look with this embroidered pillow cover that's currently discounted by 63%.
A nightstand not only looks good, but can also make your nighttime routine that much easier. With this beautiful wooden option you'll have a spot for your phone while it charges, a glass of water, chapstick and whatever else you need nearby to drift into sleep.
Sometimes a new comforter is all your need to make your bedroom pop. This cotton comforter and sham set from Ophelia & Co. is adorable yet sophisticated.
Store your clothes in style with this sleek five-drawer dresser from Zipcode Design.
Add some brightness to your bedroom with this charming knitted yellow throw with fringe.
Add this daybed with a trundle to your office space for comfy seating and extra space for guests to sleep. The best part though has to be that right now it's over 50% off.
Wayfair has discounted many sheet sets during their Sleep Sale, and while you can get plain, solid colors, we are loving this whimsical fish print. They're made of 100% cotton, so the sheets will be breathable and cool for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.
Mattress and Pillow Deals
Because this Sleep Sale is presented by Sealy, they're serving up all kinds of discounts on their mattresses and pillows. You can also score discounts on other mattress brands.
Crafted with cooling technology, this foam mattress that provides pressure relief is a great option for hot sleepers.
The pillow topper on this mattress will cushion your whole body throughout the night. It also provides targeted support for a more comfortable sleep.
For those who like to be extra cozy while they sleep, this bundle is for you. You'll get a super comfy memory foam bed topper, a cooling memory foam pillow and a cover for the mattress topper.
Gel-infused memory foam will keep you comfortable and cool when sleeping on this Nora mattress. It even has a cool touch cover that feels cool the instant you touch it.
Mattress not as plush and cushiony as it once was, but you don't have the money to splurge on a new mattress? Try out this memory foam topper which can help relieve pressure and add some softness to your worn out bed.
Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, these plush pillows that are over 50% off are a reliable choice.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Brooklinen's Sleep Week Sale to Save On Bedding Essentials
Spring Into Savings With The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now
The Best Walmart Patio Furniture to Soak in the Sunshine This Spring
Apt2B Spring Forward Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Trendy Furniture
15 Best Candles to Make Your Home Smell Heavenly This Spring
The Best Multifunctional Furniture On Amazon Perfect for Small Spaces