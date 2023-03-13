We agree that Daylight Saving Time can cause a bump in anyone's routine. Tossing and turning, trying to fall asleep at what feels like a new time can be tough. Luckily, just in time to offer a better night's rest, Wayfair is hosting a Sleep Sale starting today, March 13 lasting until March 19. The retailer is offering up to 60% off sleep essentials.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

The Sleep Sale, presented by Sealy Mattresses, has basically everything you need for a deep and peaceful snooze. You can score big savings on items like stylish bedroom furniture, cozy pillows, beautiful throws and plush mattresses during this event. And not only will these deals help you get some shut-eye, it's a great excuse to upgrade your style and have a bedroom that looks like it came straight out of an interior design magazine.

If you're a little bleary-eyed from getting less than your usual eight hours of sleep last night (whether from Daylight Saving Time or staying up to watch the Oscars), it can be hard to scroll through so many savings on Wayfair's site. Not to worry! We've rounded up the biggest and most noteworthy markdowns during Wayfair's Sleep Sale that you won't want to miss. Below check out the best deals on bedding, pillows, blankets, mattresses, bedroom furniture and more.

Bedroom Furniture and Decor Deals

Is your bedroom feeling a bit drab or dated? Refresh your room with these stylish markdowns.

Andover Mills Petersen Upholstered Bed Wayfair Andover Mills Petersen Upholstered Bed An upholstered, tufted bed can add some elegance to any bedroom. It comes in six different fabric colors, so you won't have to change everything else in your room in order to upgrade. $250 $210 Shop Now

AllModern Grady Solid Wood Nightstand Wayfair AllModern Grady Solid Wood Nightstand A nightstand not only looks good, but can also make your nighttime routine that much easier. With this beautiful wooden option you'll have a spot for your phone while it charges, a glass of water, chapstick and whatever else you need nearby to drift into sleep. $245 $173 Shop Now

Mattress and Pillow Deals

Because this Sleep Sale is presented by Sealy, they're serving up all kinds of discounts on their mattresses and pillows. You can also score discounts on other mattress brands.

