It's no secret that Moms need a little extra help when it comes to taking some time for themselves. Sure, a spa day would be great, but an actual, tangible gift that can help the mother figure in your life relax and refresh after a long day is the gift that keeps on giving. The good news is Therabody just launched its Mother's Day sale with deals on the brand's best-in-class massage guns that can help her relieve stress and boost her overall mood this Mother's Day.

Shop the Theragun Sale

During the Theragun sale, Therabody has slashed prices on popular massage guns, recovery tech, and the TheraFace Pro percussive skin care device. Theragun models are currently up to $170 off to give your body the refresh it deserves. For those in need of relaxation after tough workouts or workdays, these unbeatable Theragun deals can help reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and help you relax when you need it.

Mother's Day 2023 falls on Sunday, May 14, which means there's still time to get a special self-care gift for the most important woman in your life. Therabody is offering $20 off the Oprah-favorite Theragun Mini, $70 off the Theragun Elite, and $170 off the unrivaled Theragun Pro. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and impressively quiet.

Theragun Pro Therabody Theragun Pro The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $429 Shop Now

Theragun Elite Therabody Theragun Elite Get $70 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness. $399 $329 Shop Now

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Gift Mom all the benefits of handheld percussion therapy in a convenient pocket-size device. Theragun quality meets ultimate portability with the Theragun Mini. $199 $179 Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

The top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is the most powerful commercial-grade massage device available and is quieter than ever thanks to Therabody's QuietForce technology. If you want to get the most out of the massage gun, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and the app's Percussive Therapy delivers customized wellness routines. On sale for $170 off, the Theragun Pro comes with the most attachments and maneuverability to deliver targeted relief.

Included in Therabody's Mother's Day sale is the TheraFace Pro that's all over TikTok. The multitasking facial treatment device uses percussive therapy to reduce tension and relax muscles, even relieving jaw pain. Besides percussive therapy, the TheraFace also functions as a cleansing brush, LED light therapy device, and microcurrent device. Right now, you can save $50 on this new facial massage device.

TheraFace PRO Therabody TheraFace PRO Reduce tension and relax facial muscles with the technology behind Theragun percussive therapy, now adapted for the face. From skin-toning-microcurrent to rejuvenating LED light therapy, you can combine and customize facial health therapies in one device. $399 $349 Shop Now

