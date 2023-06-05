Father's Day snuck up on you, didn't it? With graduations and the start of summer, it can be easy for Dad's special day to slip your mind. While there are plenty of thoughtful budget-friendly gifts on the market, Father's Day is a great time to splurge on a special present that your dad will love as much as he'll use.

To help you save on dad-approved gifts this year, Therabody just launched its Father's Day Sale with deals on the brand's best-in-class massage guns that can help him relieve stress and boost his overall mood after a long day.

Shop the Theragun Sale

For a limited time, Therabody is slashing prices on popular massage guns and recovery tech during the Theragun sale. Three Theragun models are currently up to $170 off to give your body the refresh it deserves. For those in need of relaxation after tough workouts or workdays, these unbeatable Theragun deals can help reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and help you relax when you need it.

Father's Day 2023 falls on Sunday, June 18, which means there's still time to get the perfect gift to show the father figures in your life how much you love them. Therabody is offering $70 off the Theragun Elite, $50 off the Theragun Prime, and $170 off the unrivaled Theragun Pro. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and impressively quiet.

Theragun Pro Therabody Theragun Pro The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $429 Shop Now

Theragun Elite Therabody Theragun Elite Get $70 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness. $399 $329 Shop Now

Theragun Prime Therabody Theragun Prime With 4 attachments and 5 speeds, the simplified Theragun Prime has the power to massage any area like a pro. The ergonomic handle allows deep tissue pain relief with flexible positioning while reducing stress on the wrist, hands, and arms. $299 $249 Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

The top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is the most powerful commercial-grade massage device available and is quieter than ever thanks to Therabody's QuietForce technology. If you want to get the most out of the massage gun, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and the app's Percussive Therapy delivers customized wellness routines. On sale for $170 off, the Theragun Pro comes with the most attachments and maneuverability to deliver targeted relief.

Also included in Therabody's Father's Day sale is the best-selling Theragun bundle, which pairs the Theragun Pro with the ultra-portable Theragun Mini. This Father's Day, you can treat Dad to a powerful deep muscle treatment while also saving on a new Theragun for yourself. Get $170 off the ultimate Theragun pair with this amazing package deal.

