When you are feeling tense after workouts and need to relax your muscles, a powerful and effective massage gun can massage away stiffness and help you recover in no time. Therabody makes the best massage guns on the market and right now, you can score major discounts on top-of-the-line Theraguns. During Therabody's spring sale, Theragun models are currently up to $170 off to give your body the refresh it deserves.

With the spring deals on popular massage guns at both Therabody and Amazon, two top-rated Theragun models are marked down. Snag the Theragun Elite and the unrivaled Theragun Pro for up to 28% off. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and impressively quiet.

Theragun Pro Therabody Theragun Pro The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $429 Shop at Therabody $599 $429 Shop at Amazon

For anyone looking to make an excellent addition to their recovery routine, having a Theragun can be a lifesaver. Whether you want to soothe your muscles after the gym or work out some kinks after a day at the office, Theraguns can provide some much-needed quality relief. You don't want to miss the Theragun deals at Therabody and Amazon this week to save on a self-care gift for yourself.

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

The top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is the most powerful commercial-grade massage device available and is quieter than ever thanks to Therabody's QuietForce technology. If you want to get the most out of the massage gun, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and the app's Percussive Therapy delivers customized wellness routines. On sale for $170 off, the Theragun Pro comes with the most attachments and maneuverability to deliver targeted relief.

