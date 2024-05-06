From the newest Luigi's Mansion installment to Princess Peach finally getting her first leading role in nearly 20 years, there are plenty of reasons to get a Nintendo Switch — especially when there's a deal on the popular gaming system. Right now, the Nintendo Switch OLED with white Joy-Cons is on sale at Walmart. Regularly $350, you can grab a new console for $305.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the ultimate entertainment system for all ages. Compared to the original Nintendo Switch, the OLED has a better built-in screen, improved speakers and more internal storage space. The newer OLED model's display has deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and a better color gradient. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand and a wired LAN port in the dock.

The main appeal of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to change form. It is a versatile console that lets you play either connected to a TV, or on-the-go with the built-in screen. Plus, the Nintendo Switch is portable, making it an easy handheld device to travel with.

Given the popularity of the Nintendo Switch OLED, we rarely see this model enjoy discounts. This is one of the best early Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals of 2024 so far. Be sure to grab this Walmart deal before it's too late.

