These AirPods and Headphones Make Great Stocking Stuffers -- and They're on Sale for Black Friday

By Lily Rose‍
Stores have been rolling out early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals all month long now. That includes slashed prices on the hottest tech from major retailers such as AmazonWalmart and Best Buy

Thanks to all these pre-holiday sales, there's never been a better time to shop for headphones. Whether you're looking for wireless headphones, noise canceling headphones, AirPods, earbuds or headphones that cover your whole ear, you'll find Black Friday deals on most of these listening devices from top brands such as Apple, Beats by Dre, Samsung and Bose.

Luckily, you won't have to do most of the searching. We looked across the internet and found the best early Black Friday deals on AirPods and headphones from your favorite retailers. Keep scrolling to see the best headphone sales on your favorite brands including JBL, Skull Candy and more.  

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

 

Apple 

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple via Best Buy
AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods are $50 off right now at Best Buy. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. 
$200$160
AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple via Amazon
AirPods Pro
These must-have Apple AirPods use active noise-canceling technology to block out any noise that isn't your favorite music, podcasts or TV shows. Need to hear important announcements while you have your AirPods in? The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode so you can tune in to the world around you. The water and sweat resistant AirPod's silicone tips come in three different sizes for a customizable and comfortable fit. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.
$249$190
AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple via Best Buy
AirPods Max
These over the ear Apple headphones are on sale right now during early Black Friday deals at Best Buy. Apple AirPods Max use active noise-canceling technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.
$549$479

JBL 

Reflect Mini NC Sport Headphones
Reflect Mini NC Sport Headphones
JBL via Best Buy
Reflect Mini NC Sport Headphones
These wireless headphones feature active noise-canceling to tune out the world as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings even when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out. Right now they're $50 off the listed price at Best Buy. 
$150$100
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
JBL via Best Buy
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
These JBL headphones are $100 off at Best Buy. These over the ear headphones have an up to 50 hour battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient aware technology. Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Siri can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.
$200$100

Beats by Dre 

Powerbeats Pro Wireless
Powerbeats Pro Wireless
Beats by Dre via Target
Powerbeats Pro Wireless
These wireless headphones were designed with athletes in mind. They feature adjustable ear hooks that are customizable and come with multiple ear tip options. Each earbud has full volume and track controls so you can adjust your sound without taking your phone or remote out. They are sweat and water-resistant and can hold up to nine hours of battery. Right now they're $100 off the listed price at Target.
$250$150
Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats by Dre via Best Buy
Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
These headphone are $150 off at Best Buy. The Beats by Dre listening device uses pure adaptive noise canceling-technology to block out the sounds you don't want to hear. Listen to anything you want, wirelessly, for up to 22 hours without recharging. Whenever your battery is running low, a 10 minute charge will give you three hours of play. 
$350$200

Skull Candy

Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Skull Candy via Best Buy
Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Save $35 when you buy these Skull Candy in-ear headphones at Best Buy. These headphones feature a headset control that includes power, volume and voice assistant control, the ability to answer and end calls and skip and go back tracks.
$70$35
Riff Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Microphone
Riff Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Microphone
Skull Candy via Walmart
Riff Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Microphone
These headphones are compatible with most Bluetooth devices. They feature a battery life of up to 12 hours, but if you're running low just 10 minutes of charging these wireless headphones will give you another two hours of listening time.  
$52$44

Bose

QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones II
QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II
Bose via Walmart
QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones II
These Bose headphones are on sale for $120 off at Walmart. The wireless headphones feature noise-canceling technology, Bluetooth connectivity and a noise-reduction dual mic. Listen to up to 20 hours of music, podcasts, TV and movies. No battery power? No problem. You can even keep listening when you're at zero percent by connecting the included audio cable to your device. 
$299$179

Samsung

Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones
Galaxy buds live true wireless earbud headphones: $100
Samsung via Best Buy
Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones
These in-ear wireless headphones feature the largest Galaxy buds speaker design. The Samsung listening device includes an active noise canceling function via Bluetooth or the Galaxy Wearable app. Right now, you can buy one for $70 off the listed price at Best Buy. 
$170$100

