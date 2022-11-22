Celebs from Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner and Lizzo know a good pair of leather leggings is a wardrobe essential. And one pair of leggings in particular has thousands of five-star ratings across the internet — Spanx Faux Leather Leggings. If you don't have this closet staple, you're in luck because the must-have style is currently 20% off at the Spanx Black Friday Sale.

Featuring Spanx's signature power waistband, the faux leather leggings are a size-inclusive bestseller that have been sported by Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews, among many other stars. They are a favorite thanks to their form-fitting material, glossy finish and outfit versatility 一 because what can’t you match with a pair of classically black, leather leggings? Normally $98, Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are on sale for $78 right now.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. $98 $78 Shop Now

If you need more proof that these should be added to your wardrobe, Lizzo has even worn them on the red carpet.

Be sure to check out the epic Spanx Black Friday Sale which features sitewide deals on best-sellers. For a little shine this winter, you should also consider adding patent leather leggings to your wardrobe. With a certain cool-girl edge to them, Spanx's Faux Patent Leather Leggings take any outfit to the next level.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Saie Black Friday Sale: Save 25% On Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Makeup

Bulova's Black Friday Sale Has Timeless Watches for Women Under $350

15 Best Dermstore Black Friday Beauty Deals: Olaplex, EltaMD and More

The Best Black Friday 2022 Deals to Shop Now for Holiday Savings

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Clean Makeup Is on Sale at Kosas Right Now

Sunday Riley & Summer Fridays Are 25% Off for Space NK's Black Friday

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are On Sale — Shop This Deal

La Mer's Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream Is 50% Off Right Now

Shop Highly-Rated Garmin Products At Best Buy For Black Friday