These Celeb-Loved Leggings Are on Sale Today at Amazon Prime Day 2020

It's finally here! Amazon Prime Day has arrived and brought with it tons of deals on Alo Yoga apparel. This athlesiure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces, which are even more enticing when they're on sale. Score a deal or discount on all kinds of stylish leggings, sports bras, jackets, sweatshirts and more at the Prime Day sale, which runs from Oct. 13-14 and is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on stylish activewear from Alo Yoga.

Shop all Amazon Prime Day Alo Yoga deals.

Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging Alo Yoga The Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging is perfect for everyday wear. But hurry: It's selling out fast during Prime Day 2020. REGULARLY $71.95 $51.21 and up at Amazon

Social Long Sleeve Top Alo Yoga Amazon Social Long Sleeve Top Alo Yoga This lightweight spandex and cotton long sleeve top comes in four different colors. REGULARLY $88 $65.89 at Amazon

Women's Dimension Hoodie Jacket Alo Yoga Amazon Women's Dimension Hoodie Jacket Alo Yoga This polyester hoodie features an oversized silhouette, and ranges in sizes x-small to large. REGULARLY $138 $96.60 at Amazon

Women’s Moto Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Women’s Moto Legging Alo Yoga These figure-hugging moto leggings are made from a blend of matt-shine fabric and breathable mesh. REGULARLY $110 $70.21 at Amazon

Women's Feature Jacket Alo Yoga Amazon Women's Feature Jacket Alo Yoga A lightweight nylon jacket with breathable net and mesh detail. REGULARLY $44.54 $28.60 at Amazon

Women's Sports Bra Classic Alo Yoga Amazon Women's Sports Bra Classic Alo Yoga The Occasion sports bra by Alo Yoga comes in three different styles that match the bottoms, of course! Keep it all coordinated for less, thanks to Amazon Prime Day. $37.80 at Amazon

Women's Occasion Legging Alo Yoga Amazon Women's Occasion Legging Alo Yoga Make a major statement in these occasion leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints and they're selling out so fast. $82.60 at Amazon

Women's Dimension Hoodie Alo Yoga Amazon Women's Dimension Hoodie Alo Yoga Alo Yoga's Dimension hoodie is great for any laid back outing, even if it's walking from your room to your couch. Check out both styles. $96.60 at Amazon

Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket Alo Yoga Amazon Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket Alo Yoga Become the personification of cozy in this Alo Yoga reversible Sherpa jacket. It comes in six different styles up to 10% off for Prime Day 2020. REGULARLY $148.60 $133.98 at Amazon

Alo Yoga Women's Haze Long Sleeve Top Alo Yoga Amazon Alo Yoga Women's Haze Long Sleeve Top Alo Yoga Cozy up all fall and winter in this super-soft long-sleeve top, available in five colors. REGULARLY $87.95 $57.99 and up at Amazon

Want more deals?

Deals on Fitbit, Instant Pot, Nespresso and More!

The Best Beauty Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals -- Fashion, TVs, Echos, AirPods, Sunglasses, Tablets & More

The Best Deals at the Walmart Big Save Event

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Deals on Leggings

This Oprah-Loved Shoe Brand Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

The Best Home Decor Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Target Deal Days to Compete With Amazon Prime Day

Save 50% on Kate Spade Handbags and Wallets at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Best Gifts for Home at Amazon Prime Day 2020 -- Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven, Keurig Coffee Maker & More

The Best Fashion Gifts on Amazon -- Savage X Fenty, UGG and More

Up to 60% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Watches and More at the Amazon Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Loungewear Deals

Levi's Jean Jackets Are $35 and Up at Amazon's Big Fall Sale

Amazon's Prime Day Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses