These Cozy, Fleece-Lined Joggers Are Amazon's Number 1 New Release

You can never go wrong with a pair of cozy joggers. Whether you're running errands, hitting the gym or simply working from home, the pant provides so much outfit versatility -- especially during the colder seasons. If you're looking to freshen up your stock of winter-friendly attire, Baleaf's recently debuted fleece-lined jogger is here to become your newest wardrobe staple.

Baleaf -- the activewear brand behind the best-selling fleece-lined leggings -- just dropped another winter-friendly style in the form of thermal, fleece-lined joggers. The pant (available in eight colors) is crafted from a water-resistant polyester and spandex material that makes them durable regardless of the weather. The high-waisted sweatpants are as cute as they are comfy, with an adjustable drawstring waistband and fleece lining design that can provide comfort even in 20 degree weather -- according to the retailer.

The style is now already a number one release on Amazon -- with hundreds of five-star reviews to prove it. One reviewer wrote: "I'm one of those "cold all the time" people and have been looking for something more stylish. It's nice to find a pair of warm outdoor pants that aren't baggy. These have a thick fabric that I'm sure will keep me warm outdoors in winter, and they are nicely fitted."

Scroll down for more cozy legging styles from Baleaf that are available to shop on Amazon now. Plus, check out Hailey Bieber's go-to Alo Yoga leggings, and see ET Style's picks for the best Amazon deals on TikTok-approved leggings.

