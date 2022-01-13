Shopping

These Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale at Walmart

By ETonline Staff
Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But in a true sign of the times, you can now add La Mer face cream and Dior lip stain to your shopping list. Yes, we're actually serious here.

We recently stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a who's who of top brands -- think Obagi, Stila, Peter Thomas Roth, Laneige, Dolce & Gabbana and Urban Decay -- at supremely slashed prices. (That $335 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is deeply discounted.)

Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korea and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredient lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.

Below are ET Style's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale and available at Walmart. Looking for more beauty product inspiration ahead of the holidays? Shop the best beauty advent calendars of this year, plus check out ET's exclusive on all of the beauty to expect in the upcoming second season of Euphoria.

GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Face Mask
Walmart
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment
Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that transforms from white to chrome as it dries. (Yes, you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off.)
$59$32 AT WALMART
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream
Walmart
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream
Words we never thought we’d read in the same sentence: “La Mer” and “available at Walmart.” It’s true, and the two-ounce jar is 15% off the regular price. (We’re still in shock, too.)
$360$294
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color
Walmart
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color
Get vibrant lips from Bobbi Brown at a 50% discount. 
$38$19
Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara
Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in Extreme Black
Walmart
Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara
Take your lashes to the extreme with this overachieving mascara! Lengthen, thicken and embolden with just a few swipes.
$29$19
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner
Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner
Walmart
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner
Grays aren’t the only sign of aging hair -- there’s also fun stuff like dryness, dullness and breakage. Protect and replenish your strands with this luxurious conditioner, which contains caviar extract.
$52$29
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
This indulgent anti-aging face mask contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.
$80$44
Pat Mcgrath Labs Black Dual-Ended Eyeliner 0.11oz/3ml
Pat Mcgrath Labs Black Dual-Ended Eyeliner 0.11oz/3ml
Walmart
Pat Mcgrath Labs Black Dual-Ended Eyeliner 0.11oz/3ml
Save $20 on this dual-end eyeliner from Pat McGrath Labs. 
$36$16
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Walmart
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
It wouldn’t be an ET Style Best List without an eyeshadow palette. This offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match.
$54$38
Obagi Nu-Derm Foaming Gel
Obagi Nu-Derm Foaming Gel
Walmart
Obagi Nu-Derm Foaming Gel
Made for all skin types, this gentle cleanser should be a contender for a role in your daily skincare regimen.
$43
Guerlain Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium
Guerlain Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium
Walmart
Guerlain Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium
A few reasons to try Guerlain’s iconic illuminating pearls: Your skin will look radiant, they have a sweet violet fragrance -- and you can get them for more than $20 off list price at Walmart.
$64$34
Sunday Riley C.E.O GLOW Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil 0.5oz/15ml
Sunday Riley CEO Glow face oil
Walmart
Sunday Riley C.E.O GLOW Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil 0.5oz/15ml
This glowy serum from Sunday Riley features ingredients of vitamin C and golden turmeric.
$40$31
It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner
It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner
Walmart
It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner
The phrase "miracle product" is often overused, but this multitasking leave-in conditioner lives up to the hype.
$37$28

