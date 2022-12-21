Shopping

These Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale at Walmart: Shop Laneige, Urban Decay, La Mer and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
walmart luxury beauty
Getty

Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But did you know that you can now add La Mer face cream and Versace perfume to your Walmart shopping list?

We stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a wide range of top brands — think Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, and Urban Decay — at supremely slashed prices. (That $380 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is deeply discounted.)

Shop Walmart Premium Beauty

Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korea and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredient lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.

Below are ET Style's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale and available at Walmart. Looking for more beauty product inspiration? Check out our favorite skincare trends of the season and best concealers to buy this year.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry
Walmart
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry

Improve flakiness and peeling by wearing this nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask. Not only do you get a tin full of product, but it also comes with a special application brush. 

$22$16
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Grapefruit
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Grapefruit
Walmart
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Grapefruit

Another great flavor option is grapefruit, which provides the same quenching hydration as the other three but with a citrusy twist. 

$22$18
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream
Walmart
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream

Words we never thought we’d read in the same sentence: “La Mer” and “available at Walmart.” It’s true, and the two-ounce jar is 15% off the regular price. (We’re still in shock, too.)

$380$230
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Walmart
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

This offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match.

$54$35
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Face Mask
Walmart
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment

Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that claims to do just that. The mask transforms from white to chrome as it dries, so you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off. So futuristic! 

$59$32
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume for Women
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume for Women
Walmart
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume for Women

Take nearly 50% off this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.

$112$59
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner
Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner
Walmart
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner

Grays aren’t the only sign of aging hair -- there are also signs like dryness, dullness and breakage. Protect and replenish your strands with this luxurious conditioner, which contains caviar extract.

$52$27
Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara
Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in Extreme Black
Walmart
Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara

Take your lashes to the extreme with this overachieving mascara. Lengthen, thicken and embolden with just a few swipes.

$30$17
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask

This indulgent anti-aging face mask contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.

$80$42
Guerlain Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium
Guerlain Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium
Walmart
Guerlain Meteorites Highlighting Powder Pearls in 03 Medium

A few reasons to try Guerlain’s iconic illuminating pearls: The brand's promise of radiant-looking skin, the sweet violet fragrance – and the fact that you can get them for more than $20 off the list price at Walmart.

$64$45

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

11 Beauty Gift Sets You Can Still Order In Time for the Holidays

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

The Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Holiday Season

Fenty Beauty Relaunches Rihanna's Signature Fragrance for The Holidays

18 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop This Weekend

Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz: Take Up to 50% Off Best-Selling Brands