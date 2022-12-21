These Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale at Walmart: Shop Laneige, Urban Decay, La Mer and More
Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But did you know that you can now add La Mer face cream and Versace perfume to your Walmart shopping list?
We stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a wide range of top brands — think Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, and Urban Decay — at supremely slashed prices. (That $380 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is deeply discounted.)
Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korea and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredient lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.
Below are ET Style's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale and available at Walmart. Looking for more beauty product inspiration? Check out our favorite skincare trends of the season and best concealers to buy this year.
Improve flakiness and peeling by wearing this nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask. Not only do you get a tin full of product, but it also comes with a special application brush.
Another great flavor option is grapefruit, which provides the same quenching hydration as the other three but with a citrusy twist.
Words we never thought we’d read in the same sentence: “La Mer” and “available at Walmart.” It’s true, and the two-ounce jar is 15% off the regular price. (We’re still in shock, too.)
This offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match.
Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that claims to do just that. The mask transforms from white to chrome as it dries, so you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off. So futuristic!
Take nearly 50% off this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.
Grays aren’t the only sign of aging hair -- there are also signs like dryness, dullness and breakage. Protect and replenish your strands with this luxurious conditioner, which contains caviar extract.
Take your lashes to the extreme with this overachieving mascara. Lengthen, thicken and embolden with just a few swipes.
This indulgent anti-aging face mask contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.
A few reasons to try Guerlain’s iconic illuminating pearls: The brand's promise of radiant-looking skin, the sweet violet fragrance – and the fact that you can get them for more than $20 off the list price at Walmart.
