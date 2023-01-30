These Platform Ugg Lookalikes Are Under $100 on Amazon: Shop Styles Similar to Bella Hadid's and Keke Palmer's
It seems like every it-girl is obsessed with bringing back the Ugg boot.
From Gigi Hadid and Keke Palmer's NYFW paparazzi shots to Bella Hadid's now-iconic pizza run in her tighty whities, many of our favorite celebs have made the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform a staple part of their wardrobe. But while the suede boots are certainly more accessible than Louboutins and Manolos, their popularity means the platform Uggs are almost always sold out.
Luckily for you, we have a solution for getting the celeb-approved look without selling your soul for a sold-out pair. Cushionaire, a footwear brand available on Amazon, has an almost-identical pair for sale — for half the price of Ugg boots. Cushionaire's platform boots are similarly made with genuine suede plus an ultra-comfy memory foam footbed. With nearly 300 five-star reviews, these lookalikes are a great alternative to the elusive Ugg boot.
Available in taupe, green, black and the classic chestnut, these genuine suede leather boots have a 1.75-inch heel and memory foam footbed.
Below, we've rounded up the best Ugg lookalikes to shop this season. For even more footwear inspo, check out our favorite winter boots for women in 2023.
If you prefer a more classic slipper style, these platforms have a low back to help them easily slip on and off.
Cushionaire's Hip Pull-On features memory foam that will keep your feet comfy all winter long.
Made with vegan suede, these soft booties have an exposed faux-shearling lining.
"The only thing missing is the Ugg label," said one happy reviewer about these vegan suede boots. "They are nearly identical to the real mini classic II."
