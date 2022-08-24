Shopping

These UGGs Are on Sale with Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Save up to 65% on Boots, Sandals and Slippers

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ugg Labor Day Deals
UGG

UGG slippers and sandals are a cozy at-home staple, and Amazon has tons of discounts ahead of Labor Day 2022. Boots, slippers, and sandals are all discounted to help update your shoes for the fall months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most popular cozy shoes, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round. 

Save up to 65% on select UGGs with Amazon's early Labor Day deals. Right now, UGG's Oh Fluffita slippers, which are the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez, are on sale. Merging the Oh Yeah and Fluffita, UGG Oh Fluffitas offer the best of both worlds with a strappy silhouette, curly sheepskin, and cushioned platform sole.

 

UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper

There's no question why these über-comfy slippers are so popular. 

$110$90

Below, shop more UGG deals happening right now at Amazon. 

Best UGG Slipper Deals

UGG Furr-ah Flat Sandal
UGG Furr-ah Flat Sandal
Amazon
UGG Furr-ah Flat Sandal

A furry sandal with a buckle closure so they're easy to take on and off. 

$60$29
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in these slides. 

$110$77
UGG Women's Scuffita Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Scuffita Slipper

With a molded rubber outsole and the same soft sheepskin as the Scuffette, the Scuffita is the perfect house slipper. The slipper pairs perfectly with robes and loungewear for a relaxing weekend.

$98$58
UGG Fuzz-ah Slipper
UGG Fuzz-ah Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fuzz-ah Slipper

A day at home with these comfy slippers will take relaxation to the next level.

$60$41
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper

If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.

$110$48
UGG Furr-ee Flip-Flop
UGG Furr-ee Flip-Flop
Amazon
UGG Furr-ee Flip-Flop

Spice up our usual summer flip-flops with some fuzzy ones.

$60$36
UGG Women's Super Fluff Slipper
UGG Women's Super Fluff Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Super Fluff Slipper

You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.

$120$42
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper

Let this be the summer of fluffy slippers.

$110$50
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Disco Slide Slipper

Fuzzy platform slippers? Yes, please! 

$100$80
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper

Make this summer a fluffy and colorful one. 

$110$43

Best UGG Boot Deals

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot

With its signature UGG sheepskin and flexible, lightweight sole, the Classic Ultra Mini captures the essence of the original. There are endless styling options for this piece. 

$140$91
UGG Rianne Fashion Boot
UGG Rianne Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Rianne Fashion Boot

With its rich suede upper and braided trim, the Rianne adds boho-chic style to your wardrobe. 

$130$90
UGG Harrison Lace Fashion Boot
UGG Harrison Lace Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Harrison Lace Fashion Boot

Designed for everyday comfort, this bold lace-up silhouette is the boot you've been waiting for. In addition to waterproof leather, this boot is seam-sealed for enhanced durability. 

$160$92
UGG Women's Koolaburra Zip Fashion Boot
UGG Women's Koolaburra Zip Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Koolaburra Zip Fashion Boot

No matter the weather, the Tynlee offers cozy comfort in an Insta-worthy silhouette.

$110$72
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot

The snow leopard mini boot is just right for unexpected chilly nights. 

$160$112

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS

Disney and Stuart Weitzman Drop a Magical New Footwear Collaboration

15 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Labor Day Weekend

18 Beach Day Essentials to Shop for Labor Day Weekend

Amazon Labor Day Deals: Fashion, Beauty, Electronics and More

Best Amazon Deals on Sandals for Fall 2022

Amazon Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More for Fall 2022

Birkenstock Sandals Are On Sale Now at Amazon

The Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% off at Amazon

10 Summer Staples to Shop at Madewell's Secret Sale Today

The 16 Best Men's Sandals For Fall 2022

Kate Spade Sale: Get An Extra 40% off Handbags, Dresses and Sandals

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look

The Best Deals on Men's Fashion for Summer 2022

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans and Shorts

The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love Is On Sale for Under $70

Amazon Deals on Adidas — Save on Sneakers and Apparel

 