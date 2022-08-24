These UGGs Are on Sale with Amazon's Labor Day Deals: Save up to 65% on Boots, Sandals and Slippers
UGG slippers and sandals are a cozy at-home staple, and Amazon has tons of discounts ahead of Labor Day 2022. Boots, slippers, and sandals are all discounted to help update your shoes for the fall months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most popular cozy shoes, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Save up to 65% on select UGGs with Amazon's early Labor Day deals. Right now, UGG's Oh Fluffita slippers, which are the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez, are on sale. Merging the Oh Yeah and Fluffita, UGG Oh Fluffitas offer the best of both worlds with a strappy silhouette, curly sheepskin, and cushioned platform sole.
There's no question why these über-comfy slippers are so popular.
Below, shop more UGG deals happening right now at Amazon.
Best UGG Slipper Deals
A furry sandal with a buckle closure so they're easy to take on and off.
Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in these slides.
With a molded rubber outsole and the same soft sheepskin as the Scuffette, the Scuffita is the perfect house slipper. The slipper pairs perfectly with robes and loungewear for a relaxing weekend.
A day at home with these comfy slippers will take relaxation to the next level.
If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.
Spice up our usual summer flip-flops with some fuzzy ones.
You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.
Let this be the summer of fluffy slippers.
Fuzzy platform slippers? Yes, please!
Make this summer a fluffy and colorful one.
Best UGG Boot Deals
With its signature UGG sheepskin and flexible, lightweight sole, the Classic Ultra Mini captures the essence of the original. There are endless styling options for this piece.
With its rich suede upper and braided trim, the Rianne adds boho-chic style to your wardrobe.
Designed for everyday comfort, this bold lace-up silhouette is the boot you've been waiting for. In addition to waterproof leather, this boot is seam-sealed for enhanced durability.
No matter the weather, the Tynlee offers cozy comfort in an Insta-worthy silhouette.
The snow leopard mini boot is just right for unexpected chilly nights.
