It's hard to believe that summer is winding down, but back-to-school shopping season is here once again. Taking on a new school year with a fresh pair of kicks is the perfect way to gear up for long days of classes and even longer nights out with friends. To gear up for the fall semester, Allbirds just launched a major Back to School Sale with steep discounts on fan-favorite styles for both men and women.

Now through Monday, August 7, the Allbirds sale is offering up to 70% off select shoe styles, including running shoes, walking styles, hiking boots, and slip-on sneakers. Allbirds designs are versatile to wear with more than one outfit and will keep your feet well supported throughout the busy school day.

The sustainable sneaker brand is known for making “the world’s most comfortable shoes” and after testing them ourselves, we'd have to agree. Allbirds shoes are a great combination of being lightweight and comfortable. They are also easy to clean as most of their styles are machine washable.

With time running out until Allbirds' Back to School Sale is over and class is back in session, shop the best deals on sneakers for men and women available this weekend.

Best Allbirds Men's Shoe Deals

Men's Tree Dasher 2 Allbirds Men's Tree Dasher 2 The Tree Dasher 2 is an everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you moving. We love the electric yellow for energizing your every move. $135 $68 Shop Now

Men's Wool Runners Allbirds Men's Wool Runners Shop the one that started it all: Allbirds' Merino Wool Runners. The superfine ZQ Merino wool material is incredibly soft and cozy, naturally thermoregulating, and ready for anything. $110 $74 Shop Now

Men's Canvas Pacers Allbirds Men's Canvas Pacers Light enough to keep you moving, tough enough to stand up over time, the Canvas Pacers are made with durable, comfortable natural materials. $110 $55 Shop Now

Best Allbirds Women's Shoe Deals

Women's Wool Runners Allbirds Women's Wool Runners Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool not only keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers, but it's also more eco-friendly than traditional shoe materials. Not only are these shoes great for travel, but they're perfect for everyday wear — especially in cooler climates. $110 $33 Shop Now

Women's Tree Breezers Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers These Allbirds ballet flats are perfect for warmer weather. They conform to your movements, providing flexible comfort so you can wear them all day long. $100 $60 Shop Now

