This Perfect Coach Summer Bag Is 70% Off at the Coach Outlet Sale

If you're looking for the perfect summer bag, Coach Outlet has a huge deal on one you're going to want to check out. The designer brand's online factory store has launched their Memorial Day Weekend Sale, offering up to 70% off on iconic Coach handbags, including crossbody styles, totes, satchels, belt bags, shoulder bags and backpacks.

One that immediately stands out to us from the sale is the Coach Ellen Crossbody, which is currently $99 (regularly $328). It's a versatile, classic and very chic crossbody design, featuring a saddle silhouette, magnetic flap closure, outside open pocket and an adjustable-and-detachable strap. Choose from bubblegum pink, black, chalk white, kelp green, washed green and granite gray.

Coach is famous for its stylish handbags and there are a ton of options available for amazing prices that won't break the bank with new styles constantly being added. In other words, there's no reason you shouldn't check out the brand's outlet site. Upgrade your Coach Outlet shopping experience and become a Coach Insider for free to receive free shipping on orders over $99 and early access on new sale events. You can also get $10 off your next purchase of $100 or more when you sign up for texts from Coach Outlet.

The Coach Outlet sale is the perfect way to start grabbing deals ahead of Memorial Day weekend. If you're looking for more early sale events, check out ET Style's selection of the best mattress deals, Macy's deals, Bloomingdale's deals and Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale deals.

