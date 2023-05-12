This Samsonite Sale Has 25% Off Best-Selling Luggage to Shop Ahead of Your Memorial Day Getaway
While you're planning your summer getaways, having durable and dependable luggage can make a huge difference in your travel experience. Samsonite is one of the most trusted luggage brands in the travel industry and is currently offering 25% off every one of its suitcases. From hardside carry-ons to expandable spinners, the Samsonite sale includes best-selling luggage collections with a focus on functionality that are also the best travel companions.
Now through Tuesday, May 23, you can shop sitewide luggage deals to travel in style this summer. Whether you’re off on a business trip or spending a long weekend with family, Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler.
Adventure awaits and the Samsonite sale has everything you'll need for your next vacation, work trip, or weekend getaway. In fact, best-sellers included in this Samsonite sale are also celeb-approved, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Emilia Clarke, and Jessica Alba seen jet-setting with the brand's suitcases.
Ahead, shop the best Samsonite luggage deals for summer 2023 travel. For even more travel savings, check out our guide to all the best Memorial Day luggage sales happening right now.
Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design.
Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are.
If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches.
Coming in silver and black options, this is another great luggage duo from Samsonite. The multi-direction dual spinner wheels will glide and go with your every turn.
The Winfield 2 hard shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded city streets with ease.
When you need to stash your must-haves securely, this hardworking spinner is exactly what you need to keep moving. Weighing in at a mere 7.5 pounds, the Spinner 20 is a perfectly-sized carry-on that fits everything you need without sacrificing convenience.
The Tru-Frame, a brand new hard-shell frame luggage collection, is made of 100% Polycarbonate construction, and features a deluxe interior featuring two divider panels, two cross-straps and plenty of organizational pockets.
The Carry-On Expandable Spinner, a powerful travel companion, is constructed using fabric reinforced with Dupont™Kevlar® fibers, providing long lasting strength and durability.
The Theorym featyres a ZipWash™ Removable Lining-Refresh your suitcase after a long trip and extend the life of your investment, a removable USB charging pouch, and a custom designed TPR membrane top provides a comfortable grip.
Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler.
The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system.
You can actually get 25% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings.
The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your bag and your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
