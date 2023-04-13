While you're planning your spring and summer getaways, having durable and dependable luggage can make a huge difference in your travel experience. Samsonite is one of the most trusted luggage brands in the travel industry and is currently offering 25% off every one of its carry-ons online. From hardside suitcases to expandable spinners, the Samsonite sale includes best-selling carry-on luggage with a focus on functionality that are also the best travel companions.

Shop 25% Off Samsonite

Now through Wednesday, April 18, you can shop sitewide luggage deals to travel in style. Whether you’re off on a business trip or spending a long weekend with family, Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler. In fact, best-sellers from Samsonite are also celeb-approved, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Emilia Clarke, and Jessica Alba seen jet-setting with the brand's suitcases.

Adventure awaits and the Samsonite sale has everything you'll need for your next vacation, work trip, or weekend getaway. Ahead, shop the best Samsonite carry-on deals for your summer trip.

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner The Winfield 2 hard shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded city streets with ease. $210 $158 Shop Now

Centric Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Centric Carry-On Spinner When you need to stash your must-haves securely, this hardworking spinner is exactly what you need to keep moving. Weighing in at a mere 7.5 pounds, the Spinner 20 is a perfectly-sized carry-on that fits everything you need without sacrificing convenience. $200 $150 Shop Now

Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner The Tru-Frame, a brand new hard-shell frame luggage collection, is made of 100% Polycarbonate construction, and features a deluxe interior featuring two divider panels, two cross-straps and plenty of organizational pockets. $300 $225 Shop Now

Theorym Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Theorym Carry-On Spinner The Theorym featyres a ZipWash™ Removable Lining-Refresh your suitcase after a long trip and extend the life of your investment, a removable USB charging pouch, and a custom designed TPR membrane top provides a comfortable grip. $250 $188 Shop Now

Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. $200 $150 Shop Now

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system. $300 $225 Shop Now

Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your bag and your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. $190 $143 Shop Now

