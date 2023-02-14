Shopping

This Spring Wardrobe Essential Is on Sale Now: Shop Levi's Denim Jackets and Jeans at Macy's

By Lauren Gruber
denim jacket
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

There's about a month to go until spring, which means it's time to start transitioning your wardrobe for the new season.

Soon, the days of heavy fleeces and down puffers will be long behind us, and you'll need to break out something a little lighter for warmer weather ahead.

If your current jacket collection could use a refresh for spring, you're in luck: Macy's is offering 30% off this classic Levi's denim jacket — for a limited time only.

Trends may come and go, but a good jean jacket never goes out of style — especially when it's made of premium Levi's denim. They're incredibly easy to style with everything from dresses and skirts to tee shirts and leggings, or you can go all out by pairing them with Levi's jeans (AKA a Canadian tuxedo). Right now, you can snag the timeless style on sale at Macy's.

Levi's Women's Original Denim Trucker Jacket
Women's Original Denim Trucker Jacket
Macy's
Levi's Women's Original Denim Trucker Jacket

Made of 100% cotton, Levi's denim jacket features a pointed collar, two button snap pockets and cuffed sleeves.

$80-$90$56-$63

Below, you can shop even more Levi's denim styles on sale for spring, from vintage-inspired jeans to transitional outerwear. 

Low Pro Straight-Leg Jeans
Low Pro Straight-Leg Jeans
Macy's
Low Pro Straight-Leg Jeans

Low-rise jeans are making their way back into trend, and this pair has a modern relaxed leg.

$80$56
Women's Original Sherpa Trucker
Women's Original Sherpa Trucker
Macy's
Women's Original Sherpa Trucker

Transition from winter to spring with cozy sherpa lining.

$108$76
Women's Classic Straight-Leg Jeans
Women's Classic Straight-Leg Jeans
Macy's
Women's Classic Straight-Leg Jeans

White jeans are a must-have for spring, but these classic straight-legs also come in 11 other washes.

$70$49
Men's Regular Fit Non-Stretch Denim Trucker Jacket
Men's Regular Fit Non-Stretch Denim Trucker Jacket
Macy's
Men's Regular Fit Non-Stretch Denim Trucker Jacket

If you typically wear women's sizes but you're looking for a looser fit, opt for the men's denim jacket instead. 

$90$63
Trendy Plus Size 725 High-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Trendy Plus Size 725 High-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Macy's
Trendy Plus Size 725 High-Rise Bootcut Jeans

These jeans feature a slim fit through the hip and thigh that tapers into a bootcut leg.

$70$49
Women's Ex-Boyfriend Cotton Faux-Sherpa-Lined Trucker Jacket
Women's Ex-Boyfriend Cotton Faux-Sherpa-Lined Trucker Jacket
Macy's
Women's Ex-Boyfriend Cotton Faux-Sherpa-Lined Trucker Jacket

The "ex-boyfriend" style has a more relaxed fit.

$108$76
Ribcage Boot
Ribcage Boot
Macy's
Ribcage Boot

If you prefer the look of vintage denim, you'll love these ribcage jeans — just be sure to order a size or two up.

$80$56

