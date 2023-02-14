There's about a month to go until spring, which means it's time to start transitioning your wardrobe for the new season.

Soon, the days of heavy fleeces and down puffers will be long behind us, and you'll need to break out something a little lighter for warmer weather ahead.

If your current jacket collection could use a refresh for spring, you're in luck: Macy's is offering 30% off this classic Levi's denim jacket — for a limited time only.

Trends may come and go, but a good jean jacket never goes out of style — especially when it's made of premium Levi's denim. They're incredibly easy to style with everything from dresses and skirts to tee shirts and leggings, or you can go all out by pairing them with Levi's jeans (AKA a Canadian tuxedo). Right now, you can snag the timeless style on sale at Macy's.

Below, you can shop even more Levi's denim styles on sale for spring, from vintage-inspired jeans to transitional outerwear.

Ribcage Boot Macy's Ribcage Boot If you prefer the look of vintage denim, you'll love these ribcage jeans — just be sure to order a size or two up. $80 $56 Shop Now

