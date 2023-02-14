This Spring Wardrobe Essential Is on Sale Now: Shop Levi's Denim Jackets and Jeans at Macy's
There's about a month to go until spring, which means it's time to start transitioning your wardrobe for the new season.
Soon, the days of heavy fleeces and down puffers will be long behind us, and you'll need to break out something a little lighter for warmer weather ahead.
If your current jacket collection could use a refresh for spring, you're in luck: Macy's is offering 30% off this classic Levi's denim jacket — for a limited time only.
Trends may come and go, but a good jean jacket never goes out of style — especially when it's made of premium Levi's denim. They're incredibly easy to style with everything from dresses and skirts to tee shirts and leggings, or you can go all out by pairing them with Levi's jeans (AKA a Canadian tuxedo). Right now, you can snag the timeless style on sale at Macy's.
Made of 100% cotton, Levi's denim jacket features a pointed collar, two button snap pockets and cuffed sleeves.
Below, you can shop even more Levi's denim styles on sale for spring, from vintage-inspired jeans to transitional outerwear.
Low-rise jeans are making their way back into trend, and this pair has a modern relaxed leg.
Transition from winter to spring with cozy sherpa lining.
White jeans are a must-have for spring, but these classic straight-legs also come in 11 other washes.
If you typically wear women's sizes but you're looking for a looser fit, opt for the men's denim jacket instead.
These jeans feature a slim fit through the hip and thigh that tapers into a bootcut leg.
The "ex-boyfriend" style has a more relaxed fit.
If you prefer the look of vintage denim, you'll love these ribcage jeans — just be sure to order a size or two up.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop The Best Mattress Deals at Casper's Presidents' Day Sale
Get Up to 60% Off The North Face, Patagonia, and Sorel at Backcountry
EltaMD Sunscreen Is On Sale for Presidents' Day: Get 25% Off
SkinStore Anniversary Sale: Save Up to 30% on Best-Selling Skincare
The Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 Are On Sale for All-Time Low Prices
15 Presidents’ Day Furniture Sales to Level Up Your Living Space
The Best Presidents' Day Sales: Furniture, Mattresses, Tech and More