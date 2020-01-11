Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Co-Host 2021 Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning as Golden Globes hostesses with the mostesses.

A week after Ricky Gervais hosted the Globes for the fifth time -- and vowed that hosting for a sixth time was "never gonna happen" -- NBC announced that the Saturday Night Live alums have been tapped to co-host the awards ceremony in 2021.

The news, which was announced Saturday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour, marks Fey and Poehler's fourth time co-hosting the Golden Globes, after doing so for three straight years from 2013 to 2015.

"NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet -- Tina Fey and Amy Poehler -- and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again," said Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment.



"There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious," said Lorenzo Soria, President of the HFPA. "We can't wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage."



"Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” said Amy Thurlow, President of Dick Clark Productions. "We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021."

One day after playing master of ceremonies at this year's Globes, Gervais pledged on Twitter that he would "never" host the awards ceremony again. "Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue," he tweeted on Monday. "Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me."

"I had a blast but thank f**k it's over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature," he continued. "Make Jokes, Not War."

Gervais kicked off the 2020 Globes with a shocking, crude monologue that poked fun at everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio (for notoriously dating young models, like current girlfriend Camila Morrone) to Judi Dench (for being a part of the box-office failure, Cats).

"It's the last time," Gervais reminded the audience, who appeared horrified at some of his digs. "Who cares?"

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards telecast averaged a 4.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 18.3 million viewers and was the No. 1 primetime entertainment telecast on the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 since the Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019.

