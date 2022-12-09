Fenty Beauty's Stocking Stuffer Sale is here just in time to snag last-minute gifts, refresh your beauty routine, and stock up on your skincare favorites for winter. Festive favorites from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty are on sale for 20% off. The Fenty sale includes stunning products that would make great stocking stuffers this holiday season.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna isn't just another celebrity beauty brand. The makeup and skincare products changed the game with the brand's intention of originality and inclusivity. You'll always find products for all skin tones and skin types at Fenty, from base products such as foundation and concealer, to ultra-pigmented lip color and eyeshadow.

Now's the perfect time to try out a new shade of lipstick, lip gloss, and eyeliner — or stock up on Fenty Skin staples to prepare for the cooler, dryer months ahead. A few of Fenty Beauty's most popular products include the Gloss Bomb, a non-sticky lip gloss that gives the perfect dose of shine, and the Pro Filt'r soft matte foundation, a long-lasting medium-to-full coverage base that comes in a ground-breaking range of 50 shades.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Fenty Beauty's Stocking Stuffer Sale and check out all the best beauty sales to shop before the holidays.

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Fenty Beauty This isn't an average highlighter, friends. The cream-and-powder hybrid Killawatt Highlighter packs a punch in glow. Offered in two singles and five duos, shades range from bold metallic gold to subtle champagne color. $38 $30 Shop Now

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick This cream-to-powder highlighting stick works wonders. Use it as a pop of shimmery blush or mix with other highlighters to create your own custom glow. $28 $22 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

