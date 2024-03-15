Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett Mourns Death of Younger Brother Nathan

The Toronto Raptors and Canada Basketball announced on Thursday that Nathan Barrett, the younger brother of Raptors player RJ Barrett, had died.

The franchise shared a statement from the Barrett family to X (formerly Twitter) that said, "It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son and brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett, who passed away on Tuesday, March 12, surrounded by his family, church and friends."

The family said they are "devastated" and "would like to ask for privacy" in Thursday's statement.

"While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together. Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable and driven."

"During this difficult time, our family would like to ask for privacy but greatly appreciates the outpouring of love, support and prayers that we have been receiving. Though his time with us was brief, he will live forever in our hearts."

A cause of death was not revealed.

Per CBS Sports, Nathan followed in RJ's footsteps and played high school basketball at Monteverde Academy in Florida. His former youth basketball coach, Chris Stewart, paid tribute to Nathan, sharing that the 22-year-old was preparing to become a pilot.

"Nathan was only with us for a short time in grade 7 before he moved to Florida but whenever he was back in Mississauga the boys connected. I saw Nathan last summer, all grown up, a big smile and he was excited telling me how he was starting school to become a pilot," Stewart wrote in a tribute shared to Instagram.

He continued, "If you have had the pleasure of knowing this family you know how much they do for the basketball community so keep them in your thoughts and prayers. No parent should ever have to bury a child, hug your kids today a little longer. You will be missed Nathan, RIP."

According to Raptors analyst Blake Murphy, RJ will be taking time away from the team indefinitely while he mourns the loss.

