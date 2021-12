Tory Burch has kicked off an epic seasonal sale right in time for the holidays. That means even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, you can still save on stylish pieces from the luxury brand. Tory Burch bags, accessories and clothes are always a hit during the holidays, thanks to the brand's combination of modern trends and a classic, timeless aesthetic.

Most of the new markdowns are on handbags, boots, and outerwear pieces that were previously excluded from last week's holiday sale. To help you save big on the most fashionable finds, ET has perused the newest additions to Tory Burch's Seasonal sale to gather the best deals you don't want to miss, whether you're looking to treat yourself this holiday season or looking for the perfect gift for a loved one.

The Tory Burch 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is also filled with awesome gift ideas for the fashion lover. The gift guide features everything from best-selling Jeweled Miller Sandals and triple compartment tote bags to monogrammed headbands, cozy cashmere sweaters, shearling slides and, of course, a plethora of the chicest handbags ranging from green hues to more neutral tones.

The Tory Burch sale is the perfect time to score awesome deals on coveted, designer gifts for loved ones as you start holiday shopping. Check out the deals we love from Tory Burch below, along with our top gift picks from the luxury designer's holiday gift guide.

Tory Loafer Tory Burch Tory Loafer A reissue from Tory Burch's first-ever shoe collection, these loafers feature a contrast trim, hand-hammered studs and a comfortable block heel. $378 $229 Buy Now

Walker Small Satchel Tory Burch Walker Small Satchel Tory Burch's new Walker Small Satchel is perfect for work, wherever that may be at home, the office, or on the go. $379 $259 Buy Now

Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck Tory Burch Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck Cashmere is a winter wardrobe staple -- and this hazel green-colored number provides such a fun refresh to any ensemble. $498 $349 Buy Now

Jeweled Miller Sandal Tory Burch Jeweled Miller Sandal The signature Tory Burch sandals are revamped with a more sparkly iteration in this jeweled style. $298 Buy Now

T Monogram Headband Tory Burch T Monogram Headband Monogrammed headbands are so in right now. Channel your inner-Blair Waldorf with this simple style from Tory Burch. $148 Buy Now

