Tory Burch Is Having a Seasonal Sale with New Deals on Handbags, Shoes and More
Tory Burch has kicked off an epic seasonal sale right in time for the holidays. That means even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, you can still save on stylish pieces from the luxury brand. Tory Burch bags, accessories and clothes are always a hit during the holidays, thanks to the brand's combination of modern trends and a classic, timeless aesthetic.
Most of the new markdowns are on handbags, boots, and outerwear pieces that were previously excluded from last week's holiday sale. To help you save big on the most fashionable finds, ET has perused the newest additions to Tory Burch's Seasonal sale to gather the best deals you don't want to miss, whether you're looking to treat yourself this holiday season or looking for the perfect gift for a loved one.
The Tory Burch 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is also filled with awesome gift ideas for the fashion lover. The gift guide features everything from best-selling Jeweled Miller Sandals and triple compartment tote bags to monogrammed headbands, cozy cashmere sweaters, shearling slides and, of course, a plethora of the chicest handbags ranging from green hues to more neutral tones.
The Tory Burch sale is the perfect time to score awesome deals on coveted, designer gifts for loved ones as you start holiday shopping. Check out the deals we love from Tory Burch below, along with our top gift picks from the luxury designer's holiday gift guide.
Tory Burch is helping holiday shoppers with their holiday gift guide: a curated selection of bags, sweaters, accessories and other items that make amazing gifts for your loved ones or yourself!
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.
Holiday Gift Guide
Plus, check out other best-selling products from Tory Burch below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Holiday Party Dresses for Every Budget
Jennifer Lopez's Collection Is Up to 33% Off at Coach's Secret Sale
Kourtney Kardashian Loves These Spanx Booty-Lifting Leggings
Halle Berry's Second Sweaty Betty Collection Is Here
Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber Both Wore This Cozy Free People Fleece
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags