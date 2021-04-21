Tory Burch Sale: Shop Our Picks

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're searching for some new options to wear to your Mother's Day celebration (or maybe, you simply want a handful of new spring dresses for the season), you're in luck: the Tory Burch sale section has some fresh new markdowns -- and they're good.

Whatever you might be looking for to refresh your closet -- a pair of Tory Burch shoes (like a new sandal style for spring and summer), a printed dress, a tote bag or something else -- the New York-based fashion brand is sure to have it. And right now, the label has some of its most stylish pieces available for up to 40% off the original price. Don't worry, you don't need a special coupon code to get your amazing deal.

As you would expect, there are a ton of must-have deals available in the sale section of the Tory Burch website, which may leave you at a loss for what to add to cart. Luckily, ET Style did some shopping ahead of time just for you.

Scroll down to see the sale items from Tory Burch that caught our eyes, below.

Tory Burch Lila Suede Knee Boot Tory Burch Tory Burch Lila Suede Knee Boot While it's still on the cooler side, consider this knee-high boot style from Tory Burch, which will also look great with all your fall ensembles later in the year. $349 (REGULARLY $478) Buy Now

Perry Embossed Triple-Compartment Tote Bag Tory Burch Perry Embossed Triple-Compartment Tote Bag You can never go wrong with a carryall tote bag, which will be perfect for any career essentials -- whether you're heading to the office or working from home. $329 (REGULARLY $478) Buy Now

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat Tory Burch Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat We love these sweet and simple ballet flats, which feature a quilted leather texture. $179 (REGULARLY $238) Buy Now

Tory Burch Serif Tory Sneaker Tory Burch Tory Burch Serif Tory Sneaker Looking for a cute and casual way to up your everyday outfits? Go for a pair of colorful tennis shoes, like these. $139 (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Tory Burch Straight-Leg Jean Tory Burch Tory Burch Straight-Leg Jean If you're ready to move your go-to skinny jeans to the side for some Gen-Z-approved denim but aren't quite sure about a wide-leg style, this option will be just what you need. $119 (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Tory Burch Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag Even on your most low-key days when you're wearing a simple T-shirt and jeans (or a coordinated sweatsuit), this bag is sure to elevate your fashion game. $299 (REGULARLY $498) Buy Now

Tory Burch Phipps Watch Tory Burch Tory Burch Phipps Watch A sleek and simple watch is always a great addition to the accessories collection. $289 (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Tory Burch Printed Puffed-Sleeve Dress Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed Puffed-Sleeve Dress In case you need something to wear for Mother's Day brunch (or your other spring festivities), we love this bohemian-inspired puff-sleeve option. $419 (REGULARLY $598) Buy Now

Tory Burch Tory Loafer Tory Burch Tory Burch Tory Loafer Whether you style these with your favorite jeans or a polished dress, these shoes are bound to get a ton of wear. $229 (REGULARLY $378) Buy Now

Tory Burch Miller Sandal Tory Burch Tory Burch Miller Sandal We love these embossed leather sandals for spring and summer vacations. $169 (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Tory Burch Button-Down Blouse Tory Burch Tory Burch Button-Down Blouse A pop of cheery yellow is a surefire way to brighten up your outfits for the season. $159 (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Tory Burch Roxanne Statement Necklace Tory Burch Tory Burch Roxanne Statement Necklace Looking for an easy way to elevate your looks in a pinch? Look no further than this statement necklace. $109 (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Tory Burch Perry Webbing Nano Tote Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Perry Webbing Nano Tote Bag Not only will this be a great option for your weekend getaways but it's also perfect for running everyday errands, too. $149 (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Tory Burch Frame Sun Appliqué Mini Crossbody Tory Burch Tory Burch Frame Sun Appliqué Mini Crossbody This will look great for everyday use, but we can't stop thinking about wearing this bag for a social night out. $419 (REGULARLY $598) Buy Now

Tory Burch Lila Loafer Tory Burch Tory Burch Lila Loafer Pointed flats are always a win in our book, and we love the touch of animal print, too. $149 (REGULARLY $358) Buy Now

