Not all of us are fortunate enough to sink into an in-ground hot tub in our backyards during the bone-chilling winter. The good news is that inflatable hot tubs are more affordable these days than you might think. With an inflatable hot tub, you can pamper yourself with relaxing comfort surrounded by soothing bubble jets right at home. To make these at-home spas even more affordable, Amazon currently has some of the best inflatable hot tubs on sale right now.

If you are looking for the best deal on an inflatable hot tub for winter, top-rated models are on sale at Amazon for up to 40% off. The Coleman SaluSpa Spa is perfect for soothing sore muscles or lounging after a long day. Featuring 140 air jets and a cushioned floor, this portable hot tub makes it's easy for you to unwind and comes with an attachable cup holder and snack tray. Hurry to save more than $400 on this inflatable hot tub as there's very limited supply now.

The round Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub is also one of Amazon's best-selling inflatable hot tubs — and for good reason (just see the near 8,000 perfect reviews for further proof). The durable, PVC-crafted model features a digital control panel that allows you to dictate everything from the water temperature to the pressure of the water jets without having to get out of the tub. And best of all: the portable spa is currently on sale, too.

One reviewer hailed the hot tub purchase as a "fantastic buying experience from start to finish," saying: "The spa is remarkably sturdy, considering it is an inflatable. Even if one sits on the sides, it does not have any impact or make an impression. It keeps its pressure up too (no deflating). Friends and family are amazed by this spa. It has really enhanced our lives (and popularity)!"

Discounts like these don't last long, especially on Amazon. Below, we've gathered all of the best inflatable hot tub deals available today.

Coleman 90454 Atlantis SaluSpa Amazon Coleman 90454 Atlantis SaluSpa When the outdoor temperature is hotter than 39 degrees, the Coleman SaluSpa inflatable hot tub is made for up to 6 people and heats up quickly to a soothing 104 degrees with 140 surrounding air jets. $900 $550 Shop Now

Intex Portable Inflatable Hot Tub Amazon Intex Portable Inflatable Hot Tub This 4-person inflatable spa lets you relax at the touch of a button. With its extra durable Fiber-Tech construction and puncture-resistant 3-ply laminated material, the spa can stand up to be used all season long. $900 $630 Shop Now

