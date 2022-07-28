Amazon Outlet Furniture Sale: Save up to 60% on Sofas, Patio Sets and More
Just when we thought prices couldn't get lower on Amazon, the online retailer has their own Amazon Outlet — and the furniture deals in this section are ones you don't want to miss.
With deals up to 60% off, the Furniture Outlet is brimming with stylish and affordable homeware, including patio furniture (perfect for summer), mattresses, platform beds, sofas, accent chairs, coffee tables and a lot more. To help you find the very best furniture deals from Amazon's Outlet store, we did the digging for you and selected the top deals that'll upgrade your home without breaking the bank. And these deals beat Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.
From modern furniture to classic, rustic-style pieces, shop the best Amazon Furniture Outlet deals below.
Grab this three-piece wicker patio furniture set for summer that comes with a table and two chairs.
Get this highly-rated hybrid memory foam mattress for over 60% off.
This kitchen island is a versatile design that comes with a spice rack, towel rack and drawer.
For a simple, minimalist look, opt for this metal bed frame.
Save 68% on this best-selling plush sofa, while supplies last.
Bring the spa to your home when you use the 3 intensity massage mode after a long day.
Upgrade your work-from-home situation with this sleek executive desk.
For a more modern style, opt for this office desk that's currently priced under $57.
This wooden coffee table will look perfect in a modern farmhouse.
Everyone needs a full-length standing mirror in their home.
