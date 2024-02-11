Travis Kelce appeared to lose his cool at Super Bowl LVIII. During Sunday's big game in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Kansas City Chiefs fumbled the ball when Kelce wasn't on the field, prompting the tight end to storm over to his coach, Andy Reid.

In the clip, Kelce takes Reid by surprise when he walks up beside him and shoves him, yelling, "Keep me in!" Kelce's teammate, running back Jerick McKinnon, spotted the moment and walked over to Kelce, pulling him away from Reid.

At the time of the fumble, the Chiefs had yet to score in the game.

After the intense sideline moment, Kelce and Reid appeared to have a sweet interaction, The Athletic's NFL writer Mike Jones reported.

"Travis Kelce just walked up and hugged Andy Reid. Reid patted him on the back," Jones tweeted.

At halftime, the 49ers led the Chiefs 10 to 3.

Kelce has lots of support at the big game. The tight end's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie Kelce, and girlfriend, Taylor Swift, are all watching on in a suite at Allegiant Stadium.

Swift made her way to Las Vegas days after she brought her Eras Tour to Tokyo. She arrived at Allegiant Stadium alongside Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

During a pregame video, Kelce reacted to conspiracy theories about his romance, telling the doubters, "You're all crazy. Every one of you...you're crazy."

Then, in another video, Kelce referenced his girlfriend's hit 2017 song "... Ready for It?" asking the cameras, "Are you ready for it?" before offering a wink to viewers.

Then, moments before kick off, Swift and Lively had a hilarious jumbotron moment as Post Malone performed "America the Beautiful."

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

