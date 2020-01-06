Troian Bellisario transformed her wedding dress into a beautiful party gown!

The Where'd You Go, Bernadette star revealed via Instagram late Sunday that she recycled "half" the Cortana creation from Loho Bride to attend Amazon Studios' Golden Globes after-party with her husband, Patrick J. Adams.

Sharing a photo of the two from inside their home, Bellisario wrote, "Wore half my wedding dress. Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy #goldenglobes2020."

As seen in pics taken on the red carpet, Bellisario replaced the top of her wedding dress (which originally featured three-quarter length sleeves) with a soft pink spaghetti-strap tank. Adams complemented his wife's chic look perfectly in a sophisticated suit and satin maroon tie.

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

Bellisario, 34, and Adams, 38, tied the knot on Dec.10, 2016 in Santa Barbara, California. The two welcomed their first child, daughter Aurora, in October 2018.

"Ultimately, I tried on way too many [wedding] dresses," Bellisario told Refinery29 ahead of their nuptials. "I'm an incredibly indecisive person, and I didn’t want to wear a dress that I felt was wearing me. So I picked a simple, really beautiful design."

