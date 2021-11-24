Our favorite comfy, cozy shoes are on sale for Black Friday! The iconic UGG boots, slippers and sandals are marked down ahead of the year's biggest shopping weekend. Many of the retailers we love that carry UGG have put select styles on sale.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new pair of UGGs or you are wanting to gift winter slippers to a loved one this holiday season, ET is here to help you score the best deal on the brand's popular footwear. We scoured the internet and gathered the lowest prices on UGG boots, slippers and sandals, including the classic shearling boot to the viral Fluff Yeah slingback sandal.

UGGs are ideal for winter as the shoes feature warm, fluffy lining that'll keep toes toasty throughout the cold months. As you relax and unwind during the holidays, slipping into UGGs will only elevate your loungewear look (now, just turn on a happy holiday movie!). It's no wonder UGG shoes are a favorite among stars to wear off-duty. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez have all worn styles from the footwear brand.

Ahead, shop the very best UGG deals ET has found on Nordstrom, Amazon, Zappos, Macy's and more.

Fluffette Slipper Nordstrom Fluffette Slipper If you're stumped on what gift to get for a loved one, a pair of fluffy, cozy UGG slippers is always a good idea. $90 $70 Buy Now

Oh Fluffita Zappos Oh Fluffita The UGG sandal is given a fashion-forward makeover in the Oh Fluffita, thanks to the logo detailing and chunky platform. $110 $74 Buy Now

Fluff It Zappos Fluff It Gift this comfy lounge slippers for the man in your life. $110 $75 Buy Now

